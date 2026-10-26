A Catalan newspaper opens fire on Flick: a fatal flaw threatens Barcelona's season!

Hansi Flick built Barcelona around attacking football, but that very style has become a weakness that now threatens the Catalan side. Real Madrid exploited the spaces behind the defence, Kylian Mbappé struck, and the Clásico ended 2-1 to the Royal side at the Camp Nou, cutting the gap with their rivals to three points.

Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" put the problem down to Barcelona's reliance on high pressing and attacking momentum, which leaves wide spaces in the back line. Opponents punish them through fast counter-attacks. The issue has surfaced in more than one big match of late, raising questions over whether the team can strike a balance between attack and defence.

Real Madrid were not the only ones to find those gaps. The same spaces opened up against Paris Saint-Germain, who ran out 4-2 winners. Atlético Madrid troubled them too, netting a late Alexander Sørloth goal in December 2024, before the sides served up a thrilling 4-4 draw in the Copa del Rey in February 2025.

The suffering carried over into the Champions League. Facing Inter Milan in the 2024-2025 season, Barcelona conceded a stoppage-time equaliser and lost the tie in extra time.

Paris Saint-Germain repeated the trick in October 2025, Gonçalo Ramos pouncing in the 90th minute. The team also struggled in their European meeting with Atlético Madrid during the 2025-2026 campaign.

These results point to something bigger than a single off night. It's a recurring pattern that hands opponents chances to exploit the spaces behind Barcelona's defence, especially in the closing minutes, when the team pushes forward chasing a goal or looking to keep the pressure on.

Rodri Hernández flagged it after Barcelona's 5-2 win over Real Betis. He praised the team's attacking strength, yet pointed to the sheer number of goals they ship.

Flick now faces a clear challenge. He must keep that attacking edge while tightening the defensive cover and snuffing out the threat of the counter.