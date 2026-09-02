A blunt warning: United legend says City could ruin Chelsea's season for a second time

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has issued a blunt warning to Chelsea. Selling Argentine star Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City, he argues, could end the club's hopes of competing for the Premier League title.

City completed the signing for 125 million pounds on the final day of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old missed Chelsea's first two Premier League matches this season and could make his City debut against Coventry City next Saturday.

A heavy loss

Scholes admitted he was not one of Fernandez's biggest fans when the midfielder arrived in England. He sees him differently now, calling him a wonderful player and stressing that his departure is a major blow for Chelsea.

"I don't think he was unhappy at Chelsea, but Manchester City changed his mind," Scholes said on "The Good, The Bad and The Football" podcast.

He added: "If Chelsea want to win the Premier League, which I don't think they are even capable of achieving anyway, they cannot allow Enzo Fernandez to be sold."

"They have recently used Malo Gusto in midfield, and that will not be enough. Reece James has also started some matches in central midfield, and that too will not be enough."

He went on: "I wasn't one of the biggest fans of Enzo when he arrived, but he won me over with time, and he has now become a wonderful player. He will be an excellent addition to Manchester City, but Chelsea cannot allow the deal to go through, because City are a direct rival," according to the Metro website.

"They ruined his season"

City had already dealt Chelsea a blow by poaching their coach Enzo Maresca, Scholes pointed out. "City have already embarrassed Chelsea in the manager story, as it is clear they spoke to him about taking on the job during the summer."

He added: "This matter already ruined Chelsea's (last) season, because the team were performing at a wonderful level at that time and were doing very well."

The former United star ended his warning with a pointed line: "Enzo Fernandez's move to Manchester City could ruin Chelsea's season once again."

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