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Darwin Nunez Al-Hilal 2025-26Getty
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

A blow for Salah and Trabzon: Darwin Nunez settles on his new club

Transfers
M. Salah
D. Nunez
Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem vs Al Diriyah
Al Hazem
Al Diriyah
Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros
Trabzonspor
Ferencvaros
Europa League Qualification
Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir
Istanbul Basaksehir
Super Lig
Egypt
Uruguay
Saudi Arabia
Türkiye
Hungary

The player is staying in Saudi Arabia

Darwin Nunez has his next move sorted. Al-Diriyah have struck a deal to sign the Uruguayan striker from Al-Hilal in the current summer window, ending his flirtation with a switch to Turkey's Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor had been chasing Nunez in recent days, a deal that would have reunited him with former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah after the pair spent several years together in a Reds shirt.


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Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano settled the debate. He confirmed on X that Al-Hilal and Al-Diriyah have reached a verbal agreement over Nunez's move to the Saudi side.

Nunez will join Al-Diriyah on loan until June 2027, Romano explained, with his salary covered throughout the loan period. The current agreement includes no clause allowing a permanent transfer.

Both parties have reached agreement, but the contracts still need to be signed. Arrangements are being made for the player to undergo a medical before the move is made official.



Trabzonspor's hopes take a heavy blow. Their fans had been dreaming of watching the Uruguayan line up alongside Mohamed Salah once more, but Nunez has chosen to continue his journey in the Saudi league in an Al-Diriyah shirt.

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