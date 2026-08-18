A blazing draw in Asia: Al-Hilal face Al-Ain, with Gulf clashes igniting the elite

The draw for the league phase of the 2026-2027 AFC Champions League Elite, held in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur this Tuesday, threw up some heavyweight Arab fixtures.

An expanded format greets the new season. The Asian Football Confederation have increased the number of clubs in the league phase to 32, up from 24 in previous editions.

The journey begins on 14 and 15 September 2026 with the opening round, followed by the second on 12 and 13 October, then the third on 26 and 27 of the same month. The fourth round lands on 2 and 3 November.

Round five follows on 23 and 24 November and the sixth on 7 and 8 December, before the temporary break.

Play resumes at the start of 2027, with the seventh round held on 8 and 9 February. The curtain falls on this stage with the eighth and decisive round on 15 and 16 February, setting up the knockout rounds that will reveal the identity of the new champion.

In the West region, the Saudi clubs drew a string of Gulf blockbusters. Al-Hilal meet the UAE's Al-Ain in a repeat of last season's semi-final, Al-Nassr collide with Qatar's Al-Sadd, and Al-Ahli face the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli.

Their paths run almost in parallel, pitting the Saudi sides against the same bloc of Qatari, Emirati and Uzbek clubs. Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad will all take on Al-Ain, Al-Wasl, Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Sadd, Al-Gharafa, Al-Shamal, Neftchi and Pakhtakor, in a league phase that will decide direct qualification.

The results of the draw for the West region were as follows:

Path One : UAE's Al-Ain - UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli - Qatar's Al-Gharafa - Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor: (Iran's Esteghlal - Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli - Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr - Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - Iran's Tractor - Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal - Saudi Arabia's Al-Qadsiah - Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad).

Path Two : Iran's Esteghlal - Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr - Iran's Tractor - Saudi Arabia's Al-Qadsiah: (Qatar's Al-Sadd - UAE's Al-Ain - Azerbaijan's Neftchi - UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli - UAE's Al-Wasl - Qatar's Al-Gharafa - Qatar's Al-Shamal - Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor).

Path Three : Qatar's Al-Sadd - Azerbaijan's Neftchi - UAE's Al-Wasl - Qatar's Al-Shamal: (Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli - Iran's Esteghlal - Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr - Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal - Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor - Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad - Saudi Arabia's Al-Qadsiah).

Path Four : Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli - Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal - Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad: (UAE's Al-Ain - Qatar's Al-Sadd - UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli - Azerbaijan's Neftchi - Qatar's Al-Gharafa - UAE's Al-Wasl - Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor - Qatar's Al-Shamal).

The results of the draw for the West region were as follows:

Path One : Thailand's Buriram United - South Korea's Daejeon Hana Citizen - Thailand's Port FC - Vietnam's Cong An Hanoi: (Japan's Kashima Antlers - China's Shanghai Port - Japan's Vissel Kobe - Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim - China's Beijing FC - Japan's Kashiwa Reysol - Japan's Kyoto Sanga - Japan's Gamba Osaka).

Path Two : Japan's Kashima Antlers - Japan's Vissel Kobe - China's Beijing FC - Japan's Kyoto Sanga: South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai - Thailand's Buriram United - Australia's Newcastle Jets - South Korea's Daejeon Hana Citizen - South Korea's Pohang Steelers - Thailand's Port FC - Thailand's Ratchaburi FC - Vietnam's Cong An Hanoi).

Path Three : South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai - Australia's Newcastle Jets - South Korea's Pohang Steelers - Thailand's Ratchaburi FC: (China's Shanghai Port - Japan's Kashima Antlers - Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim - Japan's Vissel Kobe - Japan's Kashiwa Reysol - China's Beijing FC - Japan's Gamba Osaka - Japan's Kyoto Sanga).