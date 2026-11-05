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Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

'A bizarre brawl': Maguire accused of grabbing Roma star in a sensitive area

Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League
H. Maguire
S. Castro
England
Italy
Argentina

Did he escape being sent off?

 

Harry Maguire stands accused of grabbing Santiago Castro in a sensitive area during Manchester United's Champions League clash with Roma, according to a press report.

United recovered from two goals down to win by three in the second half at Old Trafford, having endured a disastrous start.

Tempers flared as the intensity rose, and Maguire, 33, and Castro, 22, clashed in bizarre fashion.

The Sun report that the United defender hacked the ball away from the striker with a violent challenge, appearing to launch head first towards the ball and his opponent's legs.

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Castro was furious. He charged at the England international and appeared to grab him by the neck with both hands.

Maguire hit back instantly. He appeared to grab the Argentina international from below in shocking fashion before dragging him to the ground.

Footage of the strange clash emerged, though it proved inconclusive. Roma fans vented their anger on social media and slammed the referee for not sending Maguire off, insisting he had grabbed "his opponent's genitals" before pulling him to the ground.

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini, however, said nothing about the incident after the final whistle.

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