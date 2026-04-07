A battle of the records… Yamal threatens Haaland’s throne in the clash against Atlético

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is aiming to break the record held by Norwegian striker Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the eagerly anticipated clash with Atlético Madrid tomorrow, Wednesday, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Spanish international has plenty of motivation in this competition, particularly as he faces an opponent with whom Barça has unfinished business.

Yamal has scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists in the 8 matches he has played in the current edition of the competition.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", if Yamal scores or assists a goal against Atlético, he will become the youngest player in history to contribute to at least 10 goals in a single Champions League campaign, at the age of 18 years and 269 days.

According to the statistics network "Opta", Yamal would thereby surpass Erling Haaland’s record of 10 goals and one assist at the age of 19 years and 212 days during the 2019–2020 season.

The Blaugrana winger has missed two matches in the competition this season: the first due to injury against Newcastle in the first round, and the second due to suspension against Slavia Prague.



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