"A baffling coach": former Al-Hilal president calls for Inzaghi's departure

Prince Abdullah bin Musaed, the former Al Hilal president, has called for Italian coach Simone Inzaghi to leave his position as manager of the first team at the end of the current season.

Speaking to "Thmanyah" channels, Prince Abdullah bin Musaed said: "It is difficult for anyone outside the Al Hilal system to assess Inzaghi, especially as he has only been with the team for a season and a half."

He added: "But there is an American saying that goes (the greatest enemy of greatness is being very good). If you sign a bad coach, you will change him quickly, but if he is good or very good, he will prevent you from being a great team, because you will be undecided over whether he should stay or not."

The Prince went on: "I am not saying that Inzaghi is like that, but the team's situation with him is confusing. The results are not bad, but the team is not performing excellently, nor in the manner that Al Hilal's fans are used to."

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His question cut to the heart of it: "Is the reason that other clubs have raised their level more, or that he requested certain things that were not provided?"

And the verdict: "Personally, I hope Inzaghi continues until the end of the current season, and then Al Hilal sign another coach for next season."

Inzaghi has been in charge of Al Hilal since June 2025. He has won a single title with the club, the King's Cup, while losing the Roshn League to Al Nassr and exiting the AFC Champions League Elite in the round of 16.

This season, Al Hilal sit second in the Saudi league table, a point behind Al Qadsiah, who have played an extra match. They have also taken maximum points from the first two rounds of the AFC Champions League Elite.