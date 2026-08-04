Bild reported this on Tuesday. According to the report, the lightning-quick 27-year-old no longer feels comfortable at Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia and wants to return to Bayer 04.

Diaby enjoyed the best spell of his career in Leverkusen from 2019 to 2023. In 172 competitive appearances, he delivered 49 goals and 47 assists before joining Aston Villa for €55 million. After just one year, 54 competitive appearances and 21 goal involvements, he moved to Saudi Arabia for €60 million, where he has at least managed 31 assists in 71 matches.

Diaby would probably cost Bayer Leverkusen €30 million

That adventure in the Saudi Pro League, certainly a hugely lucrative one financially, now appears to be nearing its end. The report says contact with Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes was never broken off. Negotiations over a return are even said to be well advanced.

Bayer would probably have to fork out €30 million for Diaby, who is also said to be attracting interest from Inter Milan and Benfica Lisbon. The winger is reportedly willing to accept a massive pay cut to return to the Rhineland. At Al Ittihad, he is said to earn €10 million net. His contract runs until 2029.

Seven years ago, Leverkusen paid Paris Saint-Germain €15 million for the winger, who would be an ideal fit for new coach Carles Martinez's 4-3-3 system and could form an impressive wing partnership with new signing Afonso Moreira, signed from Lyon for €29.5 million.

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