Valencia have begun the season with a display that has worried their fans, taking just a single point from three rounds in the Spanish league, after losing to Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis and drawing with Celta Vigo.

Their situation could get even worse. Barcelona arrive as heavy visitors at the Mestalla the day after tomorrow, Sunday, in the fourth round of La Liga.

Barcelona have secured strong victories in their first three matches, which could spell a disastrous start for the Bats after just one point from a possible 12.

The newspaper Sport report that Valencia will host the champions of the last two seasons amid a long injury list, with six players confirmed out and three more in doubt.

Carlos Corberan cannot call on Copete, who is suffering from a meniscus injury, Umar Sadiq, who suffered a hamstring tear, Sergi Canos, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear, Justin de Haas, who is suffering from a sprain in his right ankle, Yldiz Rodriguez, who is injured in the quadriceps muscle, and Diego Lopez, who will be out for a long period due to another anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Three more players face doubts over their participation, which may force the coach into further changes to his usual starting line-up.

Chief among them is Foulquier, whose return looks difficult after a spell out, alongside Luis Rioja, who is suffering from pain in the quadriceps muscle, and Cenk Ozkacar, who feels pain in his ankle. All three may miss out on the squad for the match.

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