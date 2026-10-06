9 out of 9: the surprise guest dazzles Zidane

Leny Yoro did not expect his international chance to come this quickly. But Ibrahima Konaté's injury opened a door for the Manchester United defender, and Zinedine Zidane did not hesitate to throw it wide open. The call-up alone was a surprise. Starting against Belgium became a genuine test, one that ended with a powerful message: "Yoro is ready for the international level".

Named among the surprises in Zidane's latest squad, Yoro earned his first senior call-up before Konaté's injury turned him from emergency cover into a starter. Zidane handed him his trust directly, fielding him alongside Maxence Lacroix at the Stade de France.

The task was anything but easy. Romelu Lukaku led the Belgian attack, and the match carried huge weight in the race for top spot in the group. The young defender showed no fear and delivered one of the most mature performances of his fledgling international career.

Composure defined his night. Yoro won all nine of his duels, five of them aerial, proving he can handle physical power and pace at the highest level.

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His influence did not stop at the back. He completed 93% of his passes, with an 89% success rate in the final third, showing he can build play and carry the ball forward without taking needless risks.

France were forced to chase the game for long spells, yet Yoro held his concentration to the end. Les Bleus then flipped the contest in the closing minutes and ran out 4-1 winners.









Yoro said after the match: "I don't think I could have dreamed of anything better. A match on our soil, with my family, and against Belgium. It was a wonderful match. I was given the chance to play after Ibrahima's injury, and I had to stay ready. I think we had a very good training camp, and there are a lot of positives".

Zidane praised the young defender and admitted Konaté's injury forced the staff to act fast. He said: "There are many players in this position, and when we lost Ibrahima Konaté, we immediately wanted to field Leny. I'm happy for him because he delivered a wonderful match and performed his role to the fullest".

On his senior debut, Yoro did more than pass the test. He presented himself as a genuine option in Zidane's thinking, proof that his call-up was never just a reward for a promising talent.

The timing mattered too. Ivory Coast were still hoping to convince him to represent the Elephants, which made the night at the Stade de France an early announcement of a new French talent who may yet have a big future with Les Bleus.