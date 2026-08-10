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Ferencvaros v Real Madrid: Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

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9 changes: Real Madrid announce their players' shirt numbers for the new season

LaLiga
T. Courtois
M. Cucurella
A. Tchouameni
E. Camavinga
Vinicius Junior
K. Mbappe
B. Diaz
Y. Diomande
J. Bellingham
B. Silva
Spain
Belgium
France
Brazil
Morocco
Côte d’Ivoire
England
Portugal

There is no room for new signings

Real Madrid have officially announced the players' shirt numbers for the 2026-2027 season, confirming nine changes from last season. Among them, the young pair Carlos Espi and Yan Diomande earned first-team numbers despite the option of registering them with the reserve side, given that both are under 23.

Spanish forward Espi will wear the number 19 that belonged to Dani Ceballos, according to the club's official statement, while Ivorian Diomande takes number 25. The move reflects the technical management's confidence in the young duo.

New players receive their numbers

Every summer signing has been handed an official number. France's Ibrahima Konate will wear number 16, which belonged to Gonzalo, while Spain's Marc Cucurella takes number 17, freed up by Marco Asensio. Portugal's Bernardo Silva inherits number 20, left by Fran Garcia, and the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries has received number 24, worn last year by Sergio Huijsen.

Internal changes

Away from the new additions, three players have switched numbers. Asensio takes number 2 from the retired Dani Carvajal, Spanish-Dutch defender Huijsen moves to number 4, worn last season by Austria's David Alaba, and midfielder Thiago Pitarch keeps number 27 from the reserve side.

Brazil's Endrick, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Olympique Lyon, will wear number 9 once again. It signals his full return to the fold.

No room for new signings

With every first-team number exhausted, Real Madrid face a squeeze. Should they decide to bring in another player before the summer window closes, they will have to let one of the current squad go to free up a number.

Registering Carlos Espi or Yan Diomande, both under 23, with the Castilla reserve side is no longer an option after the new numbers were officially announced.

Start of the new season

Los Blancos open their La Liga campaign against Espanyol next Saturday, 22 August. It marks the start of a season in which they aim to defend their domestic and continental titles, with a squad reinforced by new stars and promising youngsters.

The full list of Real Madrid numbers

Goalkeepers: Courtois (1), Lunin (13)

Defence: Asensio (2), Militao (3), Huijsen (4), Trent Alexander-Arnold (12), Konate (16), Cucurella (17), Carreras (18), Rudiger (22), Mendy (23), Dumfries (24).

Midfield: Bellingham (5), Camavinga (6), Valverde (8), Tchouameni (14), Arda Guler (15), Bernardo Silva (20), Thiago (27).

Attack: Vinicius Junior (7), Endrick (9), Mbappe (10), Rodrygo (11), Espi (19), Brahim Diaz (21), Yan Diomande (25).

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