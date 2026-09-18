Aurélien Tchouaméni's return to Real Madrid is no ordinary comeback. José Mourinho sees the French midfielder as one of the men who can restore order and stability to his side.

Tchouaméni had not yet reached full fitness, but Mourinho handed him a start against Elche anyway. The signs were highly positive, reinforcing the coaching staff's belief that he can return quickly to the circle of first-choice players.

He was one of the most accurate midfielders on the pitch, proof that his return was no fleeting appearance but a first step towards reclaiming his pivotal role, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

Mourinho does not speak of an "indispensable" player

Mourinho always insists no player at Real Madrid is "indispensable". Tchouaméni's case, though, looks a little different.

The coaching staff view the Frenchman as a player who can give the team the balance it lacks in certain spells, especially when the spaces between the lines widen and Madrid leave themselves open to counter-attacks.

"Indispensable" may not be the most precise word for Tchouaméni's standing in Mourinho's project. "Vital" and "essential" seem closer to the role the coach expects of him.

To the coaching staff, he is not just another midfielder. He is an essential piece in a system built to recover discipline, control and balance.

Rotation will underpin Real Madrid's overall plan, given the congested fixture schedule and the length of the season. But when the decisive nights arrive, the choice grows harder, and Mourinho needs the players who give him the greatest possible stability. This is precisely where Tchouaméni occupies the role of the pivotal man.

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Days of secrecy before the return

Tchouaméni's comeback came after days of secrecy, an approach that has become familiar at Real Madrid this season, especially over the physical condition of players.

Before the Elche clash, Mourinho spoke about the Frenchman and confirmed he would feature, but refused to reveal how many minutes he would play.

Mourinho said in the pre-match press conference: "He will get more minutes of play against Elche, without doubt. He is improving constantly, and becoming stronger and more confident. He will certainly play, but I will not specify the length of his involvement."

At Valdebebas, the plan was clearer. The direction was to give Tchouaméni more than half an hour while taking care not to risk him or expose him to any new setback.

The coaching staff wanted to ease the player back into the atmosphere of matches gradually, especially as he had been at the peak of his level before his absence. There was no willingness to gamble on his return before his readiness was complete.

Then on Tuesday evening, more than expected happened. Tchouaméni started in midfield alongside Federico Valverde, a real test of his physical and competitive capabilities.

86 minutes confirm the readiness

His involvement was supposed to be limited. Instead, he clearly exceeded the theoretical duration expected of him, playing a full 86 minutes. That was a strong indicator of his recovery and his restored ability to endure the pressure of matches.

Tchouaméni's problem was never persistent pain in the thigh over recent weeks. The main challenge lay in reintroducing him to the atmosphere of training and matches gradually, so he could recover his competitive rhythm without haste.

Against Elche, the coaching staff decided to press the button and give him a real return to the pitch. Most importantly, Tchouaméni made good use of the chance.

He has not yet reached the peak of his competitive level, which is natural after a spell out, but he delivered a performance that gives him an important morale boost. He also sent positive signals to Mourinho about his ability to reclaim his role at the earliest opportunity.

The numbers speak about Tchouaméni

The match figures confirm Tchouaméni was no bit-part player brought on to complete limited minutes. He was clearly present in building Real Madrid's play and controlling the midfield.

He completed 40 passes, placing him third among Real Madrid players in this respect, behind Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rüdiger. That is a statistic usually topped by centre-backs, given their major role at the start of building attacks.

More important than the number of passes, though, was their accuracy. Tchouaméni's passing accuracy reached 95.2%, among the highest in the team, surpassed only by Arda Güler on 96.2% when counting midfielders and attackers.

His involvement stretched across most of the match, and he did not leave the pitch until Mourinho decided to throw on more attacking players in a bid to settle the game and secure the win. Here his importance in the coach's calculations comes into view.

His presence gives the team a player capable of linking the lines and performing the role that lets the rest of the midfield move more freely, while providing the necessary protection in front of the back line.

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He rescued Real Madrid in critical moments

Real Madrid's display against Elche was far from perfect. It carried plenty of question marks. After a distinguished first half, the team's level dropped clearly, and some of the negatives that surfaced in previous matches returned, especially when Madrid lose focus and their intensity and tactical commitment decline.

Amid this dip, Tchouaméni was one of the players who kept a degree of balance within the side. The Frenchman intervened on four occasions to rescue the situation and helped prevent Real Madrid from sliding into bigger problems during the spells when they lost part of their ability to compete.

His involvement went further than expected before the match, yet Tchouaméni came away with a highly positive impression. He is back, and this time it looks definitive.

The cornerstone of Mourinho's project

This is the most important point in the story of Tchouaméni's return. Mourinho does not view him only as a player capable of performing a defensive role in midfield. In the long term, he sees him as the figure who can restore order and control to the Real Madrid system.

He is the player who can protect the team when it loses the ball, close down the spaces in front of opponents and prevent counter-attacks, especially when the opposition win the ball in the areas between Real Madrid's lines.

Timing makes Tchouaméni's return so important to the Portuguese coach. The Frenchman is now a strong candidate for the upcoming derby, with a real chance of starting at the Wanda Metropolitano. The final decision will depend on the assessment of his physical condition after four days of rest following his 86 minutes against Elche.

The initial indicators look positive, and the player feels good, which opens the door to more minutes and more involvement. Then comes the international break with the France national team, before Tchouaméni begins a new phase with Real Madrid, one in which he will be more than just a midfielder.

He will be the link between the lines, the tactical glue that keeps the team cohesive, the element Mourinho wants to reimpose order and control. Tchouaméni has returned. But his return is anything but ordinary.