86 different goal-scorers in ISL - Which club has the most?

The Indian Super League (ISL) is already past its halfway mark and the table has pretty well started to take shape. Kerala Blasters are leading the pack with 19 points from 11 matches while Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City are in the second and third spot respectively. However, ATK Mohun Bagan can still go top if they win their next two matches at hand, as they are currently on the fifth spot with 15 points from nine matches.

Apart from being competitive, there has been a flurry of goals as well in this edition of ISL. 186 goals have already been scored in just 59 matches. While Bartholomew Ogbeche leads the charts with nine goals from 10 matches, closely followed by Igor Angulo with eight, Indian players like Liston Colaco and Sahal Abdul Samad are also chipping in with important strikes for their respective sides. In fact, there are already 86 different goal-scorers in ISL this season, out of them 39 are Indians. Blasters, Goa, Chennaiyin, and Bengaluru have the most Indians (5) on the scoresheet, while East Bengal have the least (1). Overall, Jamshedpur have 10 different scorers this season and six clubs are tied with eight. The rest have seven different goal-getters each.

Let us now take a comprehensive look at the different scorers in each club.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Player Goals 1. Liston Colaco 5 2. Hugo Boumous 5 3. Roy Krishna 4 4. David Williams 2 5. Subhasish Bose 1 6. Manvir Singh 1 7. Pritam Kotal 1

Kerala Blasters

Player Goals 1. Alvaro Vazquez Garcia 4 2. Sahal Samad 4 3. Jorge Diaz 3 4. Adrian Luna 2 5. Prasanth KT 1 6. Nishu Kumar 1 7. Harmanjot Khabra 1 8. Jeakson Singh 1

East Bengal

Player Goals 1. T. Haokip 2 2. Antonio Persovic 2 3. Amir Dervisevic 2 4. Daniel Chima 2 5. Darren Sidoel 1 6. Tomislav Mrcela 1 7. Franjo Prce 1

Mumbai City FC

Player Goals 1. Igor Angulo 8 2. Ygor Ferreira 3 3. Bipin Singh 3 4. Vikram Pratap 2 5. Ahmed Jahouh 2 6. Mourtada Fall 2 7. Cassio Gabriel 1 8. Rahul Bheke 1

Hyderabad FC

Player Goals 1. Bartholomew Ogbeche 9 2. Javier Siviero 4 3. Joao Victor 2 4. Edu Garcia 1 5. Aniket Jadhav 1 6. Joel Chianese 1 7. Sana Singh 1 8. Rohit Danu 1

Jamshedpur FC

Player Goals 1. Greg Stewart 5 2. Nerijus Valskis 2 3. Ishaan Pandita 2 4. Jordan Murray 2 5. Peter Hartley 2. 6. Boris Singh 1 7. Komal Thatal 1 8. Eli Sabia 1 9. Len Doungel 1 10. Alex Lima 1

Bengaluru FC

Player Goals 1. Cleiton Silva 5 2. Prince Ibara 4 3. Danish Farooq 2 4. Alan Costa 2 5. Udanta Singh 1 6. Pratik Chaudhuri 1 7. Ashique Kuruniyan 1 8. Jayesh Rane 1

FC Goa

Player Goals 1. Jorge Ortiz 1 2. Airam Cabrera 2 3. Alberto Noguera 2 4. Alexander Jesuraj 1 5. Edu Bedia 1 6. Ivan Gonzalez 1 7. Devendra Murgaonkar 1

Chennaiyin FC

Player Goals 1. Vladimir Koman 2 2. Mirlan Murzaev 2 3. Germanpreet Singh 1 4. Rahim Ali 1 5. Lukasz Gikiewicz 1 6. Lallianzuala Chhangte 1 7. Anirudh Thapa 1 8. Sajid Dhot 1

NorthEast United

Player Goals 1. Deshorn Brown 6 2. Suhair VP 3 3. Laldanmawia Ralte 1 4. Mashoor Shareef 1 5. Khassa Camara 1 6. Patrick Flottman 1 7. Rochharzela 1 8. Mathias Coureur 1

Odisha FC

Player Goals 1. Aridai Cabrera 4 2. Javi Hernandez 4 3. Jonathas de Jesus 3 4. Hector Rodas 2 5. Jerry Mawihmingthanga 2 6. Nikhil Raj 1 7. Isac Vanlalruatfela 1

All data updated till Jan 13, 2021.