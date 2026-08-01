83 goals in one net: Egypt's youth girls write history in golden letters

Egypt's youth handball team wrote a new golden page in the records of the World Championship currently being held on Romanian soil, after sealing top spot in their group with a perfect record amid an unprecedented historic achievement.

The "Handball Pharaohs" brought the curtain down on their first-round campaign with a stunning attacking display against Fiji. The match ended 83-17, the most goals ever scored in a single game in the history of the World Championship.

This exceptional achievement did not come from nowhere. Made up of players born in 2008, the Egyptian side began their run with a valuable 27-24 win over Croatia. They then strengthened their position by clearing the difficult hurdle of France by 29-24, wrapping up the preliminary round with a perfect nine points.

Those results take on double significance given that Egypt dominated a group widely described as the toughest in the tournament. Followers and experts dubbed it the "group of death", packed as it was with storied teams headed by France and Croatia.

Egypt's youngsters deservedly booked their ticket to the main round, carrying enormous momentum and a new world record for the annals of Egyptian handball. It all points to the strength of this rising generation and its ability to compete with the giants of the European continent.