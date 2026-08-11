8 rooms, 6 bathrooms and a cinema: Mohamed Salah to live like royalty in a Turkish palace

Turkish media have revealed the luxury home where Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is preparing to live in the city of Trabzon following his move to Trabzonspor. The player has chosen a lavish villa in the Yalıncak area as his residence with his family.

Turkish website Haberler reported that Salah was impressed by the villa, which sits on a total land area of around 975 square metres. It boasts an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a gym and a cinema room, alongside an advanced smart home system.

Salah spent his first days in Trabzon inside a royal suite at one of the city's hotels before settling on his permanent home.

8 rooms and 6 bathrooms

According to the details published by the Turkish website, the villa boasts a large number of rooms and facilities across several floors.

Spanning a usable area of 120 square metres, the ground floor comprises the kitchen, the living room, a guest room and a bathroom, plus a balcony of 45 square metres.

The first floor also covers 120 square metres. It holds three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a master suite with its own bathroom and dressing room, and a laundry room.

A swimming pool and a gym

Covering 230 square metres, the garden floor houses a string of luxury facilities. The pick of them are an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a gym and a winter garden.

This floor also contains a study room, a lounge and a kitchen, a store, a storeroom and a utility room.

The entertainment does not stop there. The roof floor, at 35 square metres, includes a cinema room and a dedicated storage space.

A home equipped with the latest technology

The front garden of the villa covers 270 square metres, while the lower garden stretches to 485 square metres.

Outside, the villa boasts a private swimming pool, a fire pit area, a garden kitchen, a bathing area, a hobby garden and a space set aside for children's games.

Technology runs through the home too. There is a smart system controlling its various parts, a speaker system, surveillance and security cameras, a central control system, a natural gas heating system, a boiler and underfloor heating.

Salah's family are expected to join him in Trabzon in the coming period, moving into the home the Egyptian star has chosen for his new chapter with Trabzonspor.

With specifications like these, Salah will not settle for the life of a star inside the stadium alone. Away from the green rectangle, he will live in a home befitting his status, one granting him a great deal of privacy and luxury during his stay in Turkey.