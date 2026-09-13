Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande flopped on his first Real Madrid start, according to a Spanish press report on Sunday.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" said: "The player born in Ivory Coast started for the first time with Real Madrid, and no one noticed him in his match against Rayo Vallecano."

The 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano marked his first start in the white shirt. Real Madrid's most expensive signing ever barely registered, offering nothing to justify the 140 million euros the club splashed out to land him.

Diomande lasted 75 minutes against Rayo Vallecano. He ranked as the second most frequent crosser with three, while Arda Guler managed five attempts in just 23 minutes on the pitch.

He touched the ball 46 times, took a single shot that flew off target and carved out two chances.

Four times he tried to beat his man over those 75 minutes, and three came off. The numbers lay bare how little he shaped the game.

Mourinho admitted after the match, saying: "Diomande will improve gradually. His experience in high-level European football is limited. He played with Leipzig this season, and did not play much outside it. He has a lot to learn tactically."

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