72 hours that made the surprise: Mourinho wins his new bet

Carlos Espí embodies the true meaning of the phrase "getting back on his feet". José Mourinho wanted a decisive striker who bursts into the penalty area and carries an innate goalscoring instinct, the sort of player who is always in the right place at the right time. In the former Levante forward, it seems he has found exactly that.

Three appearances were all Espí needed to prove his worth. Two goals came with them, and they represent merely a taste of what he could offer Real Madrid in the period ahead.

This position looks as though it was designed for Espí. Real Madrid had lacked a striker of his type for a long time: a player who settles matches with aerial balls, exploits ground-level chances efficiently, and moves cleverly inside the box.

Since Joselu left in 2024, this kind of striker had vanished from the Real Madrid dressing room. Then Mourinho found in Espí a version of his former striker Emmanuel Adebayor, a "Manolito" inside the penalty area, the spearhead his style of play needed.

Espí handles all these expectations with calm and confidence, and he keeps working with striking seriousness and maturity. The Portuguese coach places great trust in him, and the former Valencia forward repays it with a composure that so far justifies the 25 million euros Real Madrid paid to sign him.

He arrived as cover for Kylian Mbappé. Keep up this pace, though, and his role could shift from mere substitute to genuine competitor for minutes, not only at Endrick's expense but through his knack for scoring a heavy volume of goals.

Two goals reveal his most dangerous weapon

Those two goals so far offer clear evidence of his abilities as a natural-born striker. He opened the scoring against Ferencváros in Budapest, netting his first goal in a Real Madrid shirt after a decisive pass from Valverde.

Against Schalke he struck again, rising to meet a Carreras cross at the far post and placing the ball in the net with a well-executed header, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Standing at 1.94 metres, Espí counts his height among his most prominent weapons, especially in the air. Real Madrid had lacked that asset in recent years, and it gives him an added ability to deal with crosses and set-pieces, making him a constant threat inside the box.

Behind this rapid rise lies a story no less exciting. Just a few weeks ago, Espí lived through 72 hours of madness, going from preparing to leave for the English Premier League to wearing the Real Madrid shirt as Mourinho's latest discovery.

After his first match, the player recalled the instructions the Portuguese coach gave him the moment he stepped onto the pitch, saying: "Be yourself, stay in the penalty area, because the match was difficult, and give it your all."

Espí appeared to grasp the message quickly. His goals, which often come from the first touch, reveal the natural talent of a striker who knows exactly how to move inside the box. Mourinho is delighted with a second attacking option who already looks ready for the new season.

On his debut, Espí made clear that he had not come to Real Madrid to settle for a secondary role, saying: "It is a dream. I am here to help my teammates, to give my all, and to make the most of every chance the coach gives me."

A few weeks later, the young striker's words look like a prophecy. He was given the chances. He did not waste them. Most importantly, he has begun to prove that Real Madrid may finally have found the striker they had been missing inside the penalty area.