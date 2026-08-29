A number of injured players sat out Real Madrid's training session on Saturday as the squad prepared for Sunday's third-round La Liga clash with Malaga.

The absentees were Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch, Rodrygo and Endrick.

Read also

Video: A fiery start: Es-Sibari leaves two marks on his Bundesliga debut

Before the end of the transfer window: Newcastle consider signing Morocco star

All seven are pressing on with their recovery programmes. Militao and Endrick worked on a pitch next to the main training ground, running through physical exercises before moving on to ball work.

Arancha Rodriguez, a journalist at Spanish radio station "Cope", addressed Tchouameni's absence: "Mourinho explained it well a few days ago. Tchouameni wants to play now, but the technical staff prefer his full recovery. I would also like to remind that he renewed his contract at the beginning of the summer."

Real Madrid welcome Malaga to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in the third round of the Spanish league. They come in on the back of two wins, seeing off Espanyol (2-1) and Real Sociedad (4-1).

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums.



