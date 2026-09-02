6 words: Napoli star flirts with Real Madrid and Mourinho

Scotland's Scott McTominay, the Napoli star, has courted his former coach, Portugal's Jose Mourinho.

The pair worked together at Manchester United, and Mourinho is now in charge of Real Madrid.

McTominay said in an interview with Corriere della Sera: "If Mourinho called me to go to Real Madrid? If that happened, I would think about it."

He added: "I am not worried about undergoing heart surgery, it is a problem I have to deal with."

Napoli's midfielder was defiant about Inter Milan too: "Inter Milan are not stronger than Napoli, we have beaten them before, so I see no reason why we cannot do it again."

He continued: "Perhaps because Inter have a stronger squad? No. I will never sit here and say that others are better than us, or that they have stronger players, because that is not how I see football. Admitting something like that would be a sign of weakness."

On the change of manager, he said: "From Conte to Allegri, what has changed? They are two different coaches. Conte was intensely focused on the tactical side, and we used to train a lot. I spent two wonderful years with him. He is an exceptional coach who never stops winning."

McTominay noted: "Only time will tell us how things will go with the new coach, but so far he is a good person and has good tactical ideas. We just need time to apply them and play a little better."

His focus, though, lies elsewhere: "For now, we want to continue our journey in the Champions League, as it is very important to us."

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