Bayern Munich head to Freiburg without seven players for tomorrow's Bundesliga clash at the Europa-Park Stadion, with injuries and family circumstances biting into Vincent Kompany's squad.

Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Kim Min-jae, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic all miss out for the Bavarians. Kompany himself is absent from the dugout too.

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Neuer is sidelined with ongoing tendon irritation in his foot. Musiala, meanwhile, is still working his way back from a torn muscle fibre in his right thigh.

Luis Diaz has a minor hamstring tear in his left thigh, picked up against Arsenal in the Champions League. Kim Min-jae suffered a muscle injury in that same match and was forced off at half-time.

Family matters keep Kimmich away following the death of his father, and he is spending time with his loved ones. Pavlovic, according to Sky Sport Germany, is struggling with calf problems.

Kompany's absence stems from a collapse he suffered while watching the second team train. Staff rushed him to hospital for examinations and medical care.

Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed the Belgian coach's condition is stable, though he will remain in hospital for several more days. The club, Eberl added, will give him all the time he needs to recover before returning to work.

Assistant coach Aaron Danks is expected to take the reins at Freiburg. It is a huge game between two sides scrapping for the top of the Bundesliga.



