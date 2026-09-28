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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-BEL-FRAAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

6 fixtures that cement France's curse: Belgium a favourite victim

Belgium vs France
Belgium
France
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium
France

The second win for Les Bleus under Zidane's leadership

France beat Belgium 1-0 on Monday in the second round of Group One matches in the UEFA Nations League, extending their perfect start under Zinedine Zidane with a second consecutive win.

Two striking numbers emerged from tonight's match. One was negative, Les Bleus' inability to score in the first half. The other was positive: their continued dominance over Belgium in competitive fixtures.

According to "Stats Foot", France have not scored a first-half goal in their last six matches, a run of sluggish attacking starts.

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Tonight's result also stretched France's winning run against Belgium to eight competitive matches, underlining their remarkable edge over the Red Devils.


France moved to six points at the top of the group. Belgium stayed on three.

Les Bleus play Italy next on 2 October, while Belgium meet Turkey in the third round.

Read also: Even Italy are superior to them! A catastrophic flaw hampers Spain's national team. Will it follow in Mbappé's footsteps?
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