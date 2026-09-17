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Chelsea v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi FinalGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

6 clashes and memories of the 2013 final: Simeone and Mourinho face to face after a 12-year absence

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
D. Simeone
Spain
Portugal
Argentina

A fierce tactical battle off the touchline

All eyes turn to the Wanda Metropolitano next Sunday for the Madrid derby, a fiery clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" says the match will pit Atletico coach Diego Simeone against Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline, a duel fans have long waited for.

Both men have sat at the top for years, yet they haven't faced each other since 2014. Back then Mourinho was in charge of Chelsea, and Simeone knocked him out in the Champions League semi-final before reaching the Lisbon final, which he lost to Real Madrid in extra time.

Mourinho has coached five clubs since then: Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma, Fenerbahce and Benfica. He never crossed paths with Simeone again, who of course stayed put at Atletico Madrid.

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 Surprising as it may seem, the two coaches have met just six times. Mourinho took three wins, all with Real Madrid, one draw, and lost twice.

Most famous of the lot was the 2013 Copa del Rey final, won by Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. It came in Mourinho's final year with Real in the previous era and ended a 14-year wait for an Atletico win in the derby.

Thirteen years on from that cup final, and twelve since their last meeting, Mourinho and Simeone reunite at the Wanda Metropolitano for their first encounter this year.

 It is one of only two guaranteed matches, with the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu still pencilled in for March.

 Football, though, is unpredictable. Mourinho's return to Real Madrid boosts the odds of more meetings, and the pair could yet clash in the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League.

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