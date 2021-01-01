'6-1 loss is a big black dot on our season' - Solskjaer wary of Kane and Son threat as Man Utd seek revenge against Spurs

The Red Devils boss says his team will use the pain of their heavy defeat at Old Trafford as extra motivation in north London

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of the threat Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will pose Manchester United as they seek revenge against Tottenham for the 6-1 loss which he sees as "a big black dot on our season".

United can put some pressure on Premier League champions-elect Manchester City if they beat Spurs in north London on Sunday, but will have to produce a much-improved display from their last meeting with Jose Mourinho's side.

Kane and Son grabbed two goals each as Tottenham decimated the Red Devils at Old Trafford in October, and Solskjaer says they must keep the prolific duo quiet in order to emerge victorious.

What's been said?

“They're a team full of quality players from the keeper to wide left, but of course Son and Kane have been a revelation this season and they caused us loads of problems in the first game [earlier in the season] as well and we know we have to defend well against them," The Norwegian boss told MUTV.

Asked if his players will use the 6-1 loss to give them extra motivation at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Solskjaer added: “Of course. Every player's pride is hurt by that result. That was a big black dot on our season, we know that and we know the reasons behind it.

"We had a lack of pre-season, we didn't hit our form and Anthony [Martial] was unlucky to get a red card. I've said enough about that.”

United's 'black dot' against Spurs

Mourinho's latest return to Old Trafford couldn't have got off to a worse start, with Bruno Fernandes opening the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot after just two minutes.

However, Spurs hit back instantly with goals from Son and Tanguy Ndombele, and United were reduced to 10 men just before the half-hour mark after Martial was sent off for violent conduct.

Article continues below

Kane and Son added two more for the visitors before the break as Solskjaer's side capitulated, with Serge Aurier rubbing salt in their wounds shortly after the interval with a fine strike.

Tottenham wrapped up the 6-1 victory via a Kane penalty 11 minutes from time, matching their biggest ever win against the Red Devils from 1932.

Kane and Son's outstanding 2020-21 season

Kane and Son became the fifth most potent attacking duo in Premier League history with their four-goal haul against United, having combined for a total of 26 goals. The former now has 29 goals and 16 assists to his name for the current campaign, while his South Korean team-mate boasts 18 and 16 in the same categories.

Further reading