Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona squad for Tuesday's clash with Aston Villa in the fourth round of the Champions League first phase.

Injuries have forced the German to do without Dani Olmo, Jules Koundé, Eric García, Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart. In their place, Flick has handed a spot among his attacking options to Hamza Abdelkarim.

Press reports had already confirmed the youngster would feature against Villa, lining up with the youth team in the competition.

Here is Barcelona's full squad for the Aston Villa match:

Goalkeepers: Joan García, Szczęsny, Livaković.

Defence: João Cancelo, Baldé, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Álex Campos, Guillem.

Midfield: Bryan Fariñas, Gavi, Fermín, Pedri, Rodri, De Jong, Bernal, Oriol Jorén.

Attack: Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ademi, Jordon, Hamza Abdelkarim.