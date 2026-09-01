Borussia Dortmund's decision-makers have become strikingly consistent when it comes to the almost daily transfer rumours around new signings. They simply say nothing. Carsten Cramer, Lars Ricken, Ole Book and Niko Kovac have all stuck to that line so far, despite repeated and entirely understandable questions from the media.

There is naturally more to say about players already in the BVB squad. Kovac's press conference ahead of the DFB Cup opening game at Oberliga side HEBC Hamburg on Monday spent a few too many spells on the nonsensical social media reaction to Samuele Inacio's supposedly nasty bottle throw towards the Dortmund crest after his red card against HSV. Still, the coach did reveal something on two personnel issues that matters not only in the short term.

The obvious question around BVB now is how Borussia will replace new signing Giannis Konstantelias, who has suffered cruciate ligament damage. Kovac, as expected, refused to comment on a potential signing such as Jadon Sancho. At the same time, a permanent signing of Marcel Regula from Polish top-flight club Zaglebie Lubin is taking shape, while a loan move for Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri also apparently remains on the table.

On the question of who could feature in the cup game, and perhaps beyond, in the left-sided attacking half-space role, Kovac was far more open.

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Replacement for Giannis Konstantelias: who could come into consideration at BVB?

Fabio Silva is one possible candidate. The striker is still finding life difficult at BVB at the start of his second season. The Portuguese forward has mostly come off the bench and stands no chance of dislodging Serhou Guirassy, who clearly has Kovac's backing. As in the winter transfer window, transfer rumours are circulating around him, this time also fuelled by Silva's own statements.

"I don't know what will happen. Of course I want to start more games and help the team. I want to be even more important. If I say anything else, I'd be lying. I always tell the truth," Silva recently explained after the lost Super Cup against Bayern Munich (2-1), when he scored Dortmund's only goal.

Saturday then brought another setback, as he stayed on the bench for the entire 2-0 win against HSV. Silva looked frustrated and irritated afterwards, while sporting director Book virtually ruled out the 24-year-old leaving. Ricken said of Silva's complicated situation: "When a player is then not 100 per cent happy, that's part of football. Ultimately, though, we are a team and everyone can play their part. You really cannot accuse Fabio of anything there. We said weeks ago that no player here should have the feeling that they need to leave the club as quickly as possible."

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Niko Kovac on Fabio Silva: "If we change that as well now ..."

Konstantelias' injury and Inacio's sending-off might seem to improve Silva's chances of starting. Kovac sees it differently, as he made clear on Monday. "We did it from time to time last season as well," he said about Silva's previous appearances in that position, before adding: "Although this season we already have a great many players in these two half-space positions. If we change that as well now in order to somehow free up a place for him there too, then it becomes a bit difficult."

Kovac then added: "Especially as that would then leave us with only one striker up front. That's why I do believe he will continue to be the one who forms the front partnership with Serhou, and the others - we have quite a few of them - then play in these so-called half-space positions."

His big problem so far is that in only ten starts he has not come anywhere close to being as convincing as in the 30 matches as a substitute. In those appearances, the one-cap international has impressed with his work rate, commitment and dynamism, often changing the rather stodgy, static nature of BVB's play.

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Carney Chukwuemeka: an alternative injured once again

Ten of Silva's 11 goal involvements for Dortmund have come as a substitute. That is likely to stay the case, unless Kovac is bluffing. He had already made Silva's standing clear last week: "He knows his role in the team. Serhou Guirassy is our number one striker. He is the challenger."

Far less encouraging, in a different way, is the situation of another new signing from last summer. Carney Chukwuemeka is once again living up to his reputation as a constantly injured professional. He has missed BVB's last three matches.

Muscular problems, once again vaguely described by the club, are holding him back. In pre-season, the Austria international managed only one and a half halves, and his last appearance came more than three weeks ago.

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What did Niko Kovac say about Carney Chukwuemeka as a replacement for Konstantelias?

He would, however, be an alternative to Konstantelias, as Kovac stated. "There are certainly several players who can fill this position - Carney is one of them too. Every single one gives this position something, because we cannot say that we have five players who are like Delias. Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses. I see several players there." For the coach, Chukwuemeka has had "his best games in this position and that is ultimately where I see him as well".

One issue remains, though, and it is a non-negotiable part of Kovac's football: "He has to work on his fitness and get there so that he can get the Bundesliga minutes as well." It remains a very long road. Chukwuemeka has averaged 29 minutes in his 55 appearances for BVB so far. He has made the starting line-up only 12 times, and gone the full distance only once, in last April's 2-1 defeat in Hoffenheim. It was the first time in his career that Chukwuemeka was on the pitch for both kick-off and the final whistle.

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Fabio Silva and Carney Chukwuemeka: €45 million in transfer fees for little return

BVB have invested almost €45 million in Silva and Chukwuemeka and received very little back so far. Konstantelias' absence may alter the personnel picture, but it does not change Kovac's basic thinking. Silva remains Guirassy's challenger, while the injury-hit Chukwuemeka first has to get fit.

So the shortage on the front left only looks promising for the pair at first glance. Whether that changes soon will depend in no small part on how long Borussia have to improvise in the left-sided attacking half-space role. Kovac is highly likely to start with Inacio in the cup and with Maximilian Beier in the league against Hoffenheim at the weekend.

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