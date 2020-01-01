40-man squad could be a problem for Mamelodi Sundowns – Feutmba

The ex-Cameroon World Cup star does not agree with the Brazilians’ current transfer policy which has resulted in a bloated squad

Former midfielder Roger Feutmba believes the club have made a rod for their own back by allowing their squad to grow so large, and has urged the Brazilians to make some cuts.

Downs boast of a 39-man squad after signing at least 12 new players in this transfer window, but forward Jose Ali Meza has since joined , while midfielders Lucky Mohomi and Aubrey Ngoma have left Chloorkop, signing for Super United and respectively.

The trio of Sammy Seabi, Nicholus Lukhubeni and Gadinkame Modise have also been sent out on loan to other Premier Soccer League clubs.

However, Feutmba still feels that Sundowns have far too many players, and risk struggling if they can't find buyers for some of their fringe names.

“Having about 40 players is a hard way to do things. If you buy more players you must let some go on loan." Feutmba told Sowetan Live. "I like [Anthony] Laffor, he’s a good person, we always chat, but I don’t think him leaving will be a problem,’’

Besides 35-year-old Laffor who has struggled with injuries in the past two seasons, Feutmba is keen to see Tiyani Mabunda and Phakamani Mahlambi following him through the exit door.

“In fact, all those players [such as Mabunda and Mahlambi] can go and be replaced," he added. "Some of these players have won it all and the club must look to the younger ones. It’s not possible to work with 40 players … it can confuse players."

Former coach Pitso Mosimane initiated the mass acquisition of players, justifying the action by saying he needs a big squad to rotate players amid the demands of Caf and domestic competitions.

Of Sundowns' new signings, only two, Haashim Domingo and Peter Shalulile, started in last weekend’s MTN8 quarter-final 1-0 defeat by Bloemfontein .

Two others, Kermit Erasmus and Aubrey Modiba, were introduced in the second half, while ex- star George Maluleka was an unused substitute.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has already hinted at a mass clearing out of players, with most going out on loan.

It is yet to be seen how many of the new signings will feature in Saturday’s league opener against Kaizer Chiefs.