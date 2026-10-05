Twenty-one wins from 26 matches, the best attack in the league with 114 goals and the best defence with 13 conceded, and still it was not enough for Borussia Dortmund's women's team last year. Hope of the promotion they were targeting lasted until the final matchday, but 1. FC Cologne's second team did not slip up and protected their two-point lead with a win.

For an ambitious BVB side who founded their women's football department in 2020, started in the bottom division and then racked up promotion after promotion, it was a bitter setback. "We set ourselves a sporting goal and largely failed to achieve it through our own fault. So of course we are all very disappointed," managing director Carsten Cramer told the Ruhr Nachrichten after the season ended.

Two simple reasons explain why first place and the promotion play-offs slipped away. Dortmund failed to beat Cologne in either meeting, and they also threw away the three points that ultimately cost them automatic promotion off the pitch. It happened, of all places, against SV Deutz 05, the side who finished second from bottom in the final table.

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BVB women throw away promotion to the 2. Bundesliga off the pitch

Back in September, BVB had eased to a 3-0 win there, with Sara Ito scoring the third. The problem was that the Japanese player, who came on in the 77th minute, had permission to play but was not listed on the team sheet. The association therefore overturned the result and handed Dortmund a 2-0 defeat.

Next matches BVB Bundesliga 14:30 SVW

Now the BVB women are taking an unwanted extra lap. So far, though, they have made an extremely impressive start: seven wins from seven matches and a goal difference of 31-0 have put the Westphalians top of the Regionalliga West ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's second team, who have won six out of six.

That is no miracle, just what the club expected. "We have respect for every opponent," 58-year-old Ralf Kellermann told kicker before the start of the season. "But the squad is so well equipped in terms of quality and depth that we have to become champions and win the promotion play-offs. Otherwise, something would have gone wrong."

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BVB brought in six players with more than 1,000 games of Bundesliga experience

To make that happen, BVB, who are investing around €15 million in a new training ground for their women's team right next to the men's set-up, recruited heavily. They appointed Kellermann as sporting director, a man who won 20 titles in 18 years at Wolfsburg. One of them was the 2013 treble of league title, DFB Cup and Champions League, when Kellermann was still working as a coach.

He also brought in striker Alexandra Popp, one of Germany's best-known and most successful footballers. Like Kellermann, she signed until 2029, and by then BVB want to have reached the Bundesliga at the latest. Those two marquee arrivals were the latest proof of how serious the Dortmund hierarchy are about women's football.

Alongside Popp, the club also signed five other players with combined Bundesliga experience of more than 1,000 matches. Austria national goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger arrived from Arsenal and is currently still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

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How many goals has Alexandra Popp scored for BVB so far?

The ambitious project has been enthusiastically embraced by those around the club from the very beginning. More than 1,700 season tickets have been sold for matches at the venerable Stadion Rote Erde, which has already sold out for the derby against Schalke 04 with 10,000 spectators and the cup match against Bayern Munich with 15,755. After three home games, average attendance stands at 3,800, while MSV Duisburg in second place are on 355.

Leading the way on the pitch is captain Popp. She also tops the scoring charts with eight goals so far, plus one assist, in seven games. Rita Schumacher, who scored 25 goals in 26 matches last season, is next with nine goal involvements already, five goals and four assists. New signing Ramona Maier, who joined from Bundesliga club SGS Essen and once scored 107 goals in 174 competitive matches in Ingolstadt, has four goals and two assists.

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BVB women's competitive record: 125 league games, 117 wins

Even goalkeeper Laura van der Laan has been left searching for ways to stay switched on by the current dominance of Markus Högner's side. So little comes her way that she has to rely on psychological tricks given to her by Dortmund's goalkeeping coach to avoid losing concentration. "It doesn't happen that often that you lose focus. And when it does happen, there are one or two techniques for bringing yourself back into the game," she said, without wanting to reveal any more detail.

Whether things keep rolling as smoothly as they have so far will be fascinating to see. Since joining league competition in 2021/22, the Dortmund women have won 117 of 125 league matches. Last year, though, the pressure of having to win promotion was visible in some performances. The huge experience they have now brought in should make promotion a formality this time.

BVB: Borussia Dortmund women's season results