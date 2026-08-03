Barcelona wrapped up their preparatory camp in England under Hansi Flick, forced to rejig the programme after the friendly against Preston North End fell through.

The newspaper "Sport" reported that Flick received three pieces of good news concerning the trio of Ronald Araujo, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez.

With Preston off, the Catalans staged an internal training match instead. Araujo, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez all took part.

Kick-off came just before twelve noon Central European Time. The game ran over three periods, each lasting 20 minutes.

The first team lined up with Szczesny, Xavi Espart, Christensen, Gerard Martin, Jofre Torrents, Marc Bernal, Casado, Aurian Gorin, Adjei, Ibrahima Toncara and Alex Gonzalez.

Making up the second team were Iker Rodriguez, Hector Fort, Araujo, Cortes, Bisker, Guille Fernandez, Brian Farinas, Fermin, Bardaji, Toni Fernandez and Raphinha.

Seeing Araujo, Raphinha and Fermin slot naturally into the session is welcome news for Flick, with all three pushing on through their rehabilitation programmes.

One question lingers. Will Araujo or Raphinha be fit for the triangular tournament in the Italian city of Udine on 8 August, or will their return wait until the Joan Gamper Cup clash with Egypt's Al Ahly on the 19th of this month, as looks the case with Fermin?

Over the first 15 minutes the media were allowed to watch, the match finished 1-1. Xavi Espart and Fermin Lopez grabbed the goals, while sporting director Deco followed the session closely alongside Bojan Krkic and Alejandro Etxeberria.

Frenkie de Jong was there too, working through his individual programme to recover from a knee injury before heading down onto the pitch to watch his teammates.