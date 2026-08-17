Spanish reports have said that an early battle is brewing between Real Madrid and Barcelona over one of La Liga's promising talents.

Both La Liga giants took an interest in the second-tier star last season, and they weren't alone. Villarreal and a host of other big clubs were watching too.

He is Sergio Martínez, and at 19 he made an extraordinary start to life in La Liga with Racing Santander. His contribution helped his side to a 2-2 draw on the opening day of their campaign yesterday, Sunday.

According to As, Martínez's outstanding display and his goal have thrust the interest of major clubs back into the spotlight, clubs that had already moved for him last season.

The youngest scorer of the 21st century

Born in Laredo in 2007, Martínez started for Racing against Villarreal in his first La Liga appearance. He marked it with a brilliant strike, powering the ball into the top corner of Luiz Júnior's net.

La Liga data clocked the shot at 126.7 kilometres per hour.

His breakthrough came just a year after his first appearance for Racing's senior side, when he played a few minutes against Castellón in an official match in 2025.

At 19 years and 93 days old, Martínez is now the youngest player to score for Racing on his league debut in the 21st century.

A recent graduate from the youth team, Martínez is a right-footed midfielder. He still carries a squad number registered with the reserves, but he has been promoted to the first team.

Real Madrid and Barcelona: 3 million ignites the new battle

Well before his dazzling league display, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Villarreal had all moved for him last season, in the winter window.

Martínez preferred to stay put. That meant playing regularly with the reserves, and during the same period he also turned down a move to second-division side Mirandés.

All three clubs are still tracking his progress. He renewed his Racing contract last November, tying him to the club until 30 June 2029.

Racing know the 3 million euro release clause in that deal could soon look very tempting if he keeps delivering at this level. They will do everything in their power to protect their talent.