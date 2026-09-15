3 fiery messages from Lekjaa: a challenge to Senegal and Spain, and support for Infantino

Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, is holding firm to his country's position in the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal. Morocco, he says, will keep defending its rights and abiding by the applicable laws and regulations, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing set for 8 October now drawing near.

Lekjaa spoke in a lengthy interview with the magazine "Jeune Afrique", the highlights of which were reported by the "Al-Shorouk" newspaper. He tackled a range of issues, chief among them the crisis surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations final, as well as Morocco's ambitions to host the final of the 2030 World Cup.

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Committed to the law and the regulations, the president insisted Morocco's position in the crisis over the final is not linked to any other considerations. It rests instead on the rules of competition and fair play.

According to Lekjaa, the Moroccan federation believes the Senegalese side breached the regulations during the events of the final, when the players and coaching staff left the pitch. Such conduct, he argued, cannot be separated from the rules governing international competitions.

He pointed out that FIFA subsequently amended some laws to tighten the penalties associated with such cases. From his point of view, that reinforces the importance of respecting the regulations and refusing to allow any practices that would undermine the rules of competition.

Confident in the legal path his country has chosen, Lekjaa stressed that the Moroccan federation will keep turning to the competent bodies to protect its rights and ensure the rules apply to everyone.

The 8 October hearing is not the end of the case

On the CAS hearing scheduled for 8 October, Lekjaa explained that it represents just one stage within a legal process that may be a long one. It is not necessarily the occasion on which the final ruling will be issued.

He pointed to the possibility of further hearings as the file is examined, which means the case may run on for some time before a final decision settles the dispute.

All of this comes with Morocco standing by its legal position, seeking a decision that, in its view, enshrines respect for the regulations governing continental and international competitions.

The 2030 World Cup final

The president then moved on to another matter of no less importance: the hosting of the 2030 World Cup final. Morocco, Spain and Portugal will stage that tournament.

Lekjaa affirmed that his country is committed to every procedure and rule set out by FIFA, including the visits of inspection committees and the approved processes for selecting the stadiums and cities that will host matches.

At the same time, he stressed that Morocco has the right to defend its chances of hosting the final as the representative of the African continent in this file. Its ambition, he added, does not conflict with respect for the official procedures FIFA has put in place.

Lekjaa defends his support for Infantino

On a different subject, Lekjaa addressed his backing for FIFA president Gianni Infantino, explaining that it rests on a conviction that football can unite peoples and bring them closer together.

He affirmed that his stance towards Infantino does not mean abandoning the importance of developing governance within the international institution. Balance, transparency and governance in the management of world football all need strengthening, he said.

His vision, Lekjaa explained, is tied less to individuals than to principles and institutions. He affirmed the importance of building a strong system capable of balancing the various parties and interests within international football.