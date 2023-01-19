'262 billion reach, 5 billion engagements' - 2022 World Cup in Qatar sends records tumbling

FIFA has revelaed that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has set new records when it comes to global reach and engagement.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022 World Cup, held in Qatar, has been billed as one of the biggest World Cups ever, with record reach and engagement across the world. FIFA has revealed that Qatar 2022 reached over 262 billion people cumulatively across all platforms. As per Nielsen, the tournament had around 5.95 billion engagements across an array of platforms and devices across the media universe.

WHAT'S MORE? And it is not just across media platforms that the 2022 World Cup has set new records. FIFA revealed that the cumulative stadium attendance in Qatar was around 3.4 million, up from 3 million at Russia 2018.

Three matches at Lusail Stadium, including the World Cup final, saw the highest attendance for a match registered at a World Cup since USA 1994 when Brazil played Italy in front of 94,194 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The 2022 World Cup was won by Argentina, thanks to the heroics of Lionel Messi who won the Golden Ball. They defeated France on penalty shootouts after an epic final which finished 3-3 after 120 minutes. It also saw Qatar 2022 become the highest-scoring World Cup ever with 172 goals scored. It eclipsed the 1998 and 2014 World Cups which produced 171 goals.

