Spain's La Liga has produced an in-depth analysis of how developing young talent shapes the sporting and economic success of Spanish football. The study draws on Spain's crowning as 2026 World Cup champions and on the cumulative record built by the men's, women's and youth national teams over the past decade, along with the way that model is reflected in the achievements of clubs in the Spanish first division (LaLiga EA Sports) and second division (LaLiga Hypermotion).

Sustainable investment in talent development, the data shows, has become one of the main drivers of Spanish football's competitiveness on the global stage.

Prepared by LaLiga's football projects department, which runs the national plan for the league clubs' academies, the study reveals that Spain is the most internationally successful European national team of the past ten years. Its men's and women's sides have won 23 titles between them, at senior and youth level.

The gap to the rest is huge. Germany follow on nine titles, England on seven, France and Portugal on six apiece, the Netherlands on five and Italy on four.

Since 2016, these successes have accelerated sharply, in step with the work done by the clubs, the Spanish federation and LaLiga on nurturing young talent. That effort runs through the collective intelligence network for academy meetings, set up in 2016, and the national plan to improve and develop football academies, launched in 2022.

Juan Florit, head of the football projects department at LaLiga, said: "The data shows that a long-term commitment to developing young talent represents a strategy that delivers results on both the sporting and economic levels.

At LaLiga we work side by side with the clubs to help them strengthen their player development processes, share knowledge and raise the quality standards in their academies, while respecting the identity and philosophy of each club. Projects that maintain a sustainable investment in development create greater opportunities for their players and higher value for their clubs, and greater successes for Spanish football as a whole, whether at club or national team level. For us, the importance lies not only in the major results, but also in the path that makes it possible to achieve and sustain them over time."

A generation of world champions is the product of Spanish football academies:

One of the most striking findings is the close link between the World Cup-winning side and the player development work done inside the clubs.

The numbers are emphatic. Of the 26 players Spain called up for the 2026 World Cup, 25 came through academy systems before reaching the elite level, with 11 LaLiga clubs directly involved in developing the champions. That confirms the national team's success is no product of a handful of academies, but the result of a broad, diverse and interconnected development system.

Those players who later moved on to other clubs generated more than 466 million euros in transfer revenue over the course of their careers, and that figure ignores any extra income from training rights or other solidarity and compensation mechanisms.

Add to that the value of the players still at their original clubs. The nine world champions who remain where they were developed represent around 545 million euros of sporting and asset value, sparing their clubs huge transfer-market costs and standing as strategic assets.

More academy graduates means more competitiveness:

The report also draws a line between reliance on home-grown players and performance on the pitch.

During the 2025/2026 season, LaLiga again topped the big five European leagues for the percentage of minutes handed to academy graduates. Its 20.1 per cent of total minutes put it ahead of the French league (16.1%), the German league (11.9%), the English league (8.3%) and the Italian league (7.6%).

Many of the clubs that give their academy graduates the most minutes rank among the most competitive projects in Spanish football. During the 2025/2026 season, Athletic Bilbao led the way (69.5% of minutes for academy graduates), followed by Real Sociedad (55.2%), Barcelona (47.5%), Celta Vigo (43.1%), Osasuna (26.1%) and Sevilla (25.0%), with Valencia at 23.8% and Real Madrid at 23.1%.

Investment in home-grown talent, this shows, is not only compatible with competing at the highest level but can become a sustainable competitive edge on both the sporting and economic fronts. The rates of reliance on academy graduates are, in large part, tied to the top positions in the final table.

That link between talent development and competitiveness surfaces in LaLiga Hypermotion too. The three clubs promoted to LaLiga EA Sports, Real Racing Club, Deportivo de La Coruña and Málaga, all rank among those who give the most playing time to players developed in-house.

Málaga topped the division with 57.3% of minutes played by its academy graduates, while Racing (21.4%) and Deportivo (17.7%) also leaned heavily on the talent they had produced themselves.

All three also fielded some of the largest numbers of academy graduates in their squads: 11 at Málaga, nine at Racing and six at Deportivo. It underlines the idea that investment in development can be a decisive factor in achieving sporting success.

Goal / La liga

A model that develops more complete and adaptable players:

The analysis also pinpoints a distinctive trait of players raised within the Spanish system: their ability to adapt.

Compare the side that won Euro 2024 with the team that lifted the 2026 World Cup and one thing stands out. Spain won both titles playing markedly different football. The European champions favoured a more direct style built on transitions, while the world champions leaned on a more collective, possession-based approach. The same players excelling in both contexts proves the worth of a model focused on the complete development of the player, so that the hallmark of a Spanish academy graduate is that they are a "complete player".

A strategic investment for the future:

All of this reinforces the vision behind the academies plan LaLiga runs alongside the 42 professional clubs in LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion. It is a long-term strategy aimed at cementing the international leadership of the Spanish development model through continuous improvement of structures, methodologies, resources, integrated player care and the transition to professional football. The plan sets specific key performance indicators covering player protection, infrastructure improvement, the dual pathway that combines sport and education, and the safeguarding of minors.

LaLiga has also spent recent years spreading this model worldwide, working with international clubs, federations and leagues in countries such as Iraq, China, Vietnam and Peru. Those projects range from consultancy on building youth football structures from scratch to training programmes for academy directors and youth coaches.