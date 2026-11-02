Fielding a team made up mainly of under-19 players, Türkgücü lost 6-1 to Wacker München in the Landesliga Südost the weekend before last. The players who were supposed to play sat outside together in tracksuits, watching from wooden benches. They had gone on strike.

The players aimed their boycott not at the club, but solely at coach Slaven Skeledzic. "Our aim was and is not to harm the club, but to bring about a change so that we can once again play football for Türkgücü München together, with joy and complete conviction," the players said in a statement.

A week earlier, trouble had reportedly followed a 3-0 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Eggenfelden. The players are understood to be protesting against the coach's heavy-handed approach. As Bild reports, Skeledzic, 54, is said to have called young players in early for training and shouted at players.

Türkgücü then cancelled their match at VfB Hallbergmoos-Goldach last Friday. The players reportedly found out through a notification from the Bavarian Football Association (BFV), rather than an internal announcement.

"We wanted to play and were ready. When we saw the cancellation, we were all stunned," captain Burhan Bahadir was quoted as saying by FuPa. The team had completed two training sessions without the coach to prepare for the away match in the north of Munich.

Club officials threaten action against striking players

Skeledzic and the club's leadership stood together against the team's allegations. "I have a very strong sense of justice. And this man is being wrongly accused," Türkgücü chairman Ertürk Alagöz told Bild. "I would rather shut down operations than give in to these players."

The coach described the team's actions as "completely excessive".

On Sunday afternoon, the board posted a statement on the club's Instagram channel accusing players and an "overheated environment". "Some senior players, for example, deliberately agreed among themselves not to follow the match tactics and thereby, of course, caused chaos on the pitch," it said.

Main sponsor Alagöz Holding also announced its withdrawal. The club reserved the right to take action against the striking players: "This behaviour, which is damaging to the club, will not be tolerated. The board will therefore use all means at its disposal to counter it and prevent further harm to Türkgücü München."

What did coach Slaven Skeledzic say about the players' boycott?

On Monday, Skeledzic set out his side in a lengthy statement, strongly criticising the striking players and thanking the club's leadership and the sponsor.

"The boycott of training and matches raised by 21 players is one of the most disappointing experiences of my coaching career so far. It was an unjustifiable action. The boycotting players have caused serious harm to the club and to me personally. Just because there are 21 players does not mean that their version of events becomes 'more correct'," Skeledzic wrote. He reserved the right to take "legal action" against the "people involved".

Türkgücü München e.V. was formed in 2001 following the insolvency of SV Türk Gücü München. After three successive league titles, the club played in the 3. Liga in 2020/21. Financial problems forced the Munich club to stop playing at the end of March the following season, after 31 matchdays. They subsequently fell as far as the sixth-tier Landesliga.

Between 2018 and 2022, Skeledzic worked as Miroslav Klose's assistant coach with Bayern Munich's under-17s and at the German record champions' youth academy. He later followed Klose to his first job as head coach at SCR Altach in Austria. Skeledzic has coached Türkgücü München since the end of March.