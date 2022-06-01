2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: How to buy tickets for India's matches?

Kolkata will host India's 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers...

The Indian national team are set to begin their journey in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers in June.

Igor Stimac's men have been placed alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round. They will kick off their campaign on June 8 and all the matches will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including date, kick-off time, ticket information and how to watch it on TV.

When are India playing in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers?

Game Date Kick-off time India vs Cambodia June 8, 2022 8:30pm IST Afghanistan vs India June 11, 2022 8:30pm IST India vs Hong Kong June 14, 2022 8:30pm IST

The games will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

How to buy online tickets for India's 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers?

AIFF Media

Fans can buy tickets for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers that will take place in Kolkata on BookMyShow.com.

Tickets for India's opening group game against Cambodia will go live online from June 4 onwards, and will also be available offline from June 7 onwards.

For those who book their tickets online would need to collect their physical tickets upon producing the confirmed booking ID from either Box Office 2 at the stadium or the Indian Football Association (IFA) office.

When should fans collect their tickets for India's 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers?

Online tickets for India's opening group game against Cambodia will be available from June 4 from 11am onwards, and physical tickets need to be collected from June 6, 12pm onwards.

Similarly, online tickets for India's games against Afghanistan and Hong will be available from June 8 and June 11, respectively, from 11am onwards, and physical tickets need to be collected from June 9 and June 12, respectively, 12pm onwards.

Offline tickets will be available from the previous day of India's games, between 10am to 4pm and on the day of the game between 10am and 3pm at the Box Office 2 at the stadium and IFA office.

One person will be able to avail a maximum of four tickets and tickets will be issued as per availability basis. All tickets will be complimentary.

India's 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers live stream & how to watch on TV

In India, the Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers that will be held at a centralised venue in Kolkata, India, will be available to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP/JioTV apps and it can be watched live on TV on the Star Sports network.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the broadcast on Star Sports 3 with language change option, commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Star Sports 1 Tamil

Bengali Malayalam Star Sports 1 Bangla Star Sports 3

Can India qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

Having finished third in Group E in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers, the Blue Tigers will be looking to qualify for the Asian Cup for the second successive time as they have been grouped alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Group D.

Article continues below

In the 2019 Asian Cup, which was their last appearance in the competition, India finished bottom of Group A with 3 points from 3 games under Stephen Constantine.