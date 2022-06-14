2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: How to watch India vs Hong Kong - Team news, TV listings & Online streaming

A win will see India qualify as group toppers...

The Indian national team faces Hong Kong in a Group D clash of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

India's dramatic 2-1 win over Afghanistan, and Hong Kong's 3-0 victory against Cambodia has pegged both teams at the top of the group with 6 points each. Hong Kong, however, sit atop as they boast a better goal difference ahead of the final group game.

Even if Igor Stimac's men draw or lose against Hong Kong, they have a good chance of finishing among the five best runner-up teams and qualify for the Asian Cup finals.

Here's how to watch India vs Hong Kong in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers from India.

What time does India vs Hong Kong start?

Game India vs Hong Kong Date Tuesday, June 14 Time 8:30pm IST

How to watch India vs Hong Kong on TV & live stream in India?

In India, the Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers that will be held at a centralised venue in Kolkata, India, will be available to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP/JioTV apps and it can be watched live on TV on the Star Sports network.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the broadcast on Star Sports 3 with language change option, commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Star Sports 1 Tamil

Bengali Malayalam Star Sports 1 Bangla Star Sports 3

India vs Hong Kong: Team news

For the Blue Tigers, one may expect a few changes as Jeakson Singh suffered a knock in the Afghanistan win. Sahal Abdul Samad, the match-winner against Afghanistan, may be handed a start alongside Brandon Fernandes.

Whether or not Sunil Chhetri will be rested by Stimac will be interesting to see. The skipper has scored in both matches but since India's qualification is more or less assured, the Croatian might opt to rest him.

Hong Kong's Matthew Elliot and Sun Ming Him should keep the Indian defenders busy. Jorn Anderson's men have scored five and conceded just once in their two games.

