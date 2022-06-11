2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: How to watch Afghanistan vs India - Team news, TV listings & Online streaming
India are set to take on Afghanistan in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers. The Group D tie is set to be played at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on Saturday.
The last time the two nations met was in a 2022 World Cup qualification round two clash for the Asian region and the game was locked 1-1.
In the ongoing Asian Cup qualifiers, the Lions of Khorasan suffered a set back in the form of a 2-1 defeat to Hong Kong in the first game while the Indian national team picked a 2-0 win over Cambodia. A win on Saturday will see India gain the upperhand in terms of qualifying for the Asian Cup while Afghanistan know they cannot afford a loss.
Here's how to watch Afghanistan vs India in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers from India.
What time does Afghanistan vs India start?
Game
Afghanistan vs India
Date
Saturday, June 11
Time
8:30pm IST
How to watch Afghanistan vs India on TV & live stream in India?
In India, the Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers that will be held at a centralised venue in Kolkata, India, will be available to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP/JioTV apps and it can be watched live on TV on the Star Sports network.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
Star Sports 3
Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV
In addition to the broadcast on Star Sports 3 with language change option, commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
Hindi
Tamil
Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Bengali
Malayalam
Star Sports 1 Bangla
Star Sports 3
Afghanistan vs India: Team news
Afghanistan began their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Hong Kong where Farshad Nood scored the consolation for Anoush Dastgir's side late in the tie.
Dastgir reportedly has a full strength squad to pick his best XI as they look to bounce back in the group.
India coach Igor Stimac hasn't hinted of making many changes but will want his side to be more clinical in front of goal rather than depending on Sunil Chhetri for the goals once again.
Roshan Singh picked a slight knock in the Cambodia game. Liston Colaco was a bright spark despite carrying a slight niggle. It remains to be seen if he plays the full 90 minutes.
