2023 AFC Asian Cup: India qualify for the fifth time in their history

For the first time in history, the Blue Tigers will play in back-to-back AFC Asian Cups...

The Indian football team have booked their berth in the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

With Palestine beating Philippines 4-0 in their final group game on Tuesday, India saw their place in the Asian Cup confirmed hours before they play their final group game against Hong Kong.

The Blue Tigers are currently tied on points (6) with Hong Kong but find themselves second on the points table as they have an inferior goal difference (+3) compared to Hong Kong who have a +4 goal difference.

With Philippines' loss, who finish second in their group with four points, India will progress irrespective of their result in their final group game as they will have more points than the Azkals in the ranking of the best second-placed teams. Five out of six second-placed teams will play the Asian Cup.

Ranking of runner-up teams

Team Group Matches Win Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Thailand C 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 Kyrgyz Republic F 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 India D 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 Philippines B 3 1 1 1 1 4 -3 4 Malaysia E 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 Indonesia A 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

What does India's group look like?

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts Hong Kong 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6 India 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 Afghanistan 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 Cambodia 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

How many times has India played in the AFC Asian Cup?

For the fifth time in their history, the Blue Tigers will feature in the AFC Asian Cup in 2023. This will be the first time in their history though that they will feature in back-to-back AFC Asian Cups (2019 and 2023).