2023 AFC Asian Cup: Igor Stimac guides India to their best ever qualification campaign

A new feather in the cap for Indian football...

When Igor Stimac was handed over the mantle of India's national team in 2019, the expectations were high. He arrived with an impressive curriculum vitae and as the most high-profile coach in the history of Indian football having managed the national team of Croatia where he worked with the likes of Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic.

But after some disappointing results, he has been the subject of intense criticism. Hence post India's qualification for the 2023 Asian Cup in the best possible manner with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Hong Kong, the Croatian did not mince words to express himself.

"The motivation of the team is the Asian Cup qualification and proving to those who think we aren't good enough wrong. I had a point to prove too. I came here with a big CV and experience and then put myself in a position where some started doubting me. I put myself at risk.

"It’s easy to be a coach for Arsenal and Man City with those players. But to come here and reconstruct the team with expectations from everyone (is difficult). Show me what you can do and teach these boys to do something in 5-6 days! It’s a matter of perspective," he stated on Tuesday night.

Indeed some of the results have not been up to the mark, but Stimac's troops have delivered the goods when it has mattered the most. India ended their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with four draws, three losses, and one win from their eight matches. They scored six goals and conceded only seven to finish at the third spot behind heavyweights Oman and reigning Asian champions Qatar. And more importantly one of the draws came against might Qatar in their own backyard which is one of the best results in Indian football history.

Yet, the Blue Tigers were subject to intense criticism and especially Stimac.

"We managed to finish in the second round of the (World Cup) qualifiers in the third position which was our target. We need to show more patience with our players. We need to show more trust. I could be fired but not even Guardiola or Mourinho could do more in these circumstances," stated the tactician after returning to India from Doha in June 2021.

Since then India have won the SAFF Championship and have now qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, winning three games on the trot.

India's best-ever Asian Cup qualification campaign

India first participated in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1960. Since then the Blue Tigers have played 62 matches in the qualifiers so far. Out of them, they have won 21, drawn 11, and lost 30.

However, there is little doubt that this is the best-ever qualification campaign. India qualified for the 1964 Asian Cup without playing any qualifiers because most of the other Western Zone teams withdrew from the competition. Whereas, in 1984, out of four matches, they won three and lost one. In 2011, they did not take part in the qualifiers as the Blue Tigers had already ensured final berth by winning the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup which was created for developing football nations. And in 2019, they won four out of six matches in the third round of qualifiers.

In the third round of the qualification campaign, they not only boast of a 100 per cent win record but also showed character when they found themselves in rough waters. In all the three matches, Sunil Chhetri and co. were not trailing even for a minute, and against Afghanistan Sahal Abdul Samad's late winner brought to the forefront the change in the mentality of this side. They were aggressive, dominated possession, created ample opportunities, and remained solid at the back.

It is the first time that India have won all matches in a particular round and that too by conceding just one goal. This is a heartening sign for Stimac and with the Indian domestic season expanding from the 2022-23 campaign, there is scope for improvement. As of now, all eyes on the 2023 Asian Cup.