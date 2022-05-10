2023 AFC Asian Cup: Igor Stimac - I see India in the final stage

Igor Stimac believes that India are favourites in their group for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers consisting of Afghanistan, Cambodia and Hong Kong. All the matches will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in June.

After participating in a fitness conditioning program in Bellary, Bengaluru, the Blue Tigers have arrived in Kolkata where they will face ATK Mohun Bagan and a couple of other domestic teams in practice games before travelling to Doha. In Qatar, they are slated to play international friendlies against Zambia and Jordan on May 25 and 28 respectively.

What did Igor Stimac say about India's chances of qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

"Obviously, we are the favourites in our group. We are not hiding from that. I see India in the final stage. There is no doubt about it," Stimac stated.

"I’m not under pressure, to be honest. I know what to do. Expectations are always there and they are welcome. I’m confident with the work and we had enough time to prepare well. We have enough quality in our team to make sure that India qualifies.

"I don’t mind by how many points, but our aim is to qualify," he stressed.

Who will be India's toughest opponent?

The former West Ham United defender believes that Afghanistan will pose a serious threat to India's ambitions to qualify.

"Of course, we follow everyone - Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia. We are going to find out about the latest changes in their teams and where they stand at the moment, and obviously they will be following us," he said.

"We know that Afghanistan will be a physical game. We have to see how much Hong Kong have changed with the Brazilian players. Obviously, any team is not the same with and without foreign players. But I’m quite sure that Afghanistan will be the toughest team because they are a very physical side."

What is India's game plan in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers?

The 54-year-old has promised to play attacking football against lower-ranked opponents and the focus will also be on set-piece training.

"We still don’t have the quality to play open football against better-ranked teams and take risks. What we can make sure now, when we face lower-ranked teams, that we are capable of putting lots of pressure on them by playing continuous attacking football," Stimac spelled out.

"Most of our work is based on the final third than the finishing. There will be plenty of work in set-pieces also in cases of the opponent defending all the time. In these games, it’s important to score first and make life easier."

Who takes over the mantle from Sunil Chhetri in the national team?

Igor Stimac believes that the Indian skipper has an important role to play in the national team and will be a potent weapon in attack in the upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers.

"Sunil is still here and in great shape. We didn’t involve him in the Bahrain friendlies because he needed time to recover from some minor cases. He recovered very well and at this point he will be the main force upfront. I feel very sorry that Rahim (Ali) will not be there this time (due to injury) because he was combining well with Sunil."

Besides Ali, Chinglensana Singh and Narender Gahlot have also been released. While Mumbai City players Bipin Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte and Rahul Bheke are set to join the camp on Wednesday, along with Hyderabad goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani.

ATK Mohun Bagan players will not be available until May 26 as they will remain busy with their AFC Cup group stage commitments.

The Croatian has also backed Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and said, "We cannot judge goalkeepers in the same way as players on the field. I look at goalkeepers on the bigger picture. How great they are mentally because there is only one goalkeeper behind the 10 players. I have full confidence in Gurpreet. He is our number one and I will not move him aside because he was not at his best in some games."

'Want to see more of Vikram Singh'

Stimac was impressed with Mumbai City's maiden run in the AFC Champions League wherein the Islanders finished second in their group but failed to make it to the knockouts.

"They had two great victories (against Air Force Club). I wanted to see more of Vikram (Pratap Singh) on the pitch. He is changing positions. He is at a stage where he needs to get involved. I strongly believe that he can become a great force in the future for Indian football."