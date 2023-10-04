2023 AFC Asian Cup: Host nation Qatar marks 100-day countdown

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup is only 100 days away.

Qatar set to host the Asian Cup for the first time after 2011

Qatar are also the defending champions

India have also qualified for the tournament.

WHAT HAPPENED? Host nation Qatar have marked the 100-day countdown of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Doha on Wednesday. The tournament is set to kick-off in Doha on 12 January 2024 and will run till 10 February 2024.

The countdown was marked by a special celebration in Doha and was attended by bigwigs like the AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John, Mansoor Al Ansari (LOC Managing Director), Jassim Al Jassim (LOC CEO), Hani Ballan (LOC Board Member) as well as other members of the LOC (Local Organising Committee) senior management team.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “We are ready once again to host some of the world’s best players as the top 24 teams from Asia will make their way to Qatar to compete in the continent’s most prestigious football competition,” said Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman of the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 LOC.

“Our world class stadiums, incredible infrastructure and vibrant cultural experiences will deliver an experience that will last a lifetime.”

Sheikh Hamad continued: “Qatari fans will be especially excited to support Alenabbi as they embark on a journey to defend their title in front of a home crowd. With the popularity of the tournament being so huge across Asia, we expect thousands of fans from the region and beyond to pack the stands and support their team, setting the scene for a carnival like atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.”

WHAT MORE? The 2023 Asian Cup is set to be held across nine venues in and around Doha and will see a total of 51 matches. Qatar are hosting the Asian Cup for the third time, having done so in 1988 and 2011 before. This will also be a legacy of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with many facilities built during the World Cup put to use for the Asian Cup as well.

WHAT NEXT: Top 24 teams from Asia will battle for the highest honour in the continent while the host nation are the defending champions, having won in UAE four years ago.