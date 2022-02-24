2023 AFC Asian Cup: India hosts Group D, qualifiers final round groups decided

The Indian national team have been grouped alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round draw held virtually at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.

Among the six groups, the group winners and five best second-placed teams are set to join hosts China PR among the other qualified teams in Australia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea Republic, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and United Arab Emirates and Vietnam in the finals of the competition.

2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round draw results

Kuwait will host Group A that also consists of Jordan, Indonesia and Nepal; Mongolia are the hosts of Group B with Palestina, Philippines and Yemen in it; Group C hosts Uzbekistan will play Thailand, Maldives and Sri Lanka; India, in Group D, welcome Cambodia, Afghanista and Hong Kong; Group E hosts Malaysia up against Bahrain, Turkmenistan and Bangladesh; while Kyrgyz Republic host Group F with Tajikistan, Myanmar and Singapore.

AFC

Dates for 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round

The final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will be played across three matchdays - June 8, June 11 and June 14, 2022.

The finals of the competition in China is slated to start nearly a year later on June 16, 2023.

The Indian national team's game will be staged at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan or the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Blue Tigers are set to play Cambodia on June 8, with fixtures against Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the same venue on June 11 and 14 respectively.

Having finished third in Group E in the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Igor Stimac's men will be looking to qualify for the final event for the second successive time after India, under Stephen Constantine, finished bottom of Group A with 3 points from 3 games.

India are set to play a couple of international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23 and 26 respectively.