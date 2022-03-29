2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria government mobilise fans for Ghana showdown

Nigeria government have taken steps to mobilise 60,000 fans to support the Super Eagles for the crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Ghana on Tuesday.

The Office of the Head of Service of the Federation has directed all offices to close at 1pm on Tuesday, in order to enable public servants go to the Moshood Abiola Stadium to cheer Augustine Eguavoen's men.

This is in addition to the efforts made by the Nigeria Football Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development who have purchased 20,000 tickets for fans to watch the game in the stadium.

They have also made provision for the free transportation of fans from around Abuja to the stadium, with about 24 designated pick-up locations.

The West African countries will face off at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium for the return fixture after they settled for a goalless draw in Kumasi last Friday.

The Super Eagles have only defeated Ghana once in their last six games, which came at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations through Taye Taiwo's 86th-minute effort.

The last time they met in a World Cup qualifier was in 2001 and Nigeria won by 3-0 at home after they held the Black Stars to a goalless draw in Accra.

Nigeria are aiming to make their seventh appearance on the World Cup stage in Qatar later this year.