2022 World Cup qualifiers: How Nigeria players celebrated Cape Verde win
Taiye Taiwo
Backpagepix
Super Eagles stars including Kenneth Omeruo, Henry Onyekuru and Chidozie Awaziem joined Nigerians in celebrating their 2-1 victory over Cape Verde with their social media updates.
The three-time African champions maintained their 100% start to their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, thanks to Victor Osimhen’s equaliser and an own goal from Kenny Rocha Santos that sealed a crucial away win for them.
Nigeria now lead Group C with six points after two matches, three points above second-placed Liberia while Cape Verde and Central African Republic have a point each.
In their reactions, Gernot Rohr's men expressed satisfaction with their performance and 'the Naija spirit' they showed at the Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena.