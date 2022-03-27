2022 World Cup Qualification: Lookman delighted after 'beautiful' Nigeria debut

Ademola Lookman was impressed with the atmosphere in the first leg between Nigeria and Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Fans in excess of 60,000 were at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to witness the two regional rivals battle for a coveted ticket to play in the global competition. Lookman made his debut for the Super Eagles in the 74th minute when he came in for Moses Simon.

Despite playing for about 20 minutes only, the Leicester City attacker was delighted and went on to express his feelings for playing in such a high magnitude game.

"Making my debut for the Super Eagles was beautiful," Lookman told Complete Sports.

"The atmosphere in the Kumasi stadium was really amazing I’ve never seen anything like it."

After settling for a goalless draw in the first meeting, the two nations will be playing in the second leg on Tuesday in Abuja.

"It is going to be another tough game, another battle, another fight but we will be ready."

Meanwhile, Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey is confident his team will win on Tuesday, and went on to state how they felt turning out for the West African nation.

"Obviously, we will get the win [in the second-leg]," the Rangers left-back said as quoted by the same site.

"It was an honour to represent this great nation. Playing in Africa is a lot more physical, it’s just adjusting to the environment, the pitch, the weather, it’s harder to breathe so it’s just adjusting to it."

"The reception has been amazing. I’ve known some of the boys for quite a while and they are all welcoming. They are a good bunch of boys with experience that we can learn from."