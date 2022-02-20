'2022 World Cup in Qatar will be the best ever' - Beligum manager Roberto Martinez

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to be unique in numerous ways. It will be the first World Cup to be held in the Middle-East region. It will also have all eight stadiums located within an hour's distance of each other, making for a compact World Cup.

The stadiums, equipped with the latest technology like the Advanced Cooling Tech, are set to be engineering marvels at the tournament.

But perhaps, the most unique thing about the 2022 World Cup might be the fact that it will be played mid-season, during the months on November and December, as opposed to the end of season in June and July.

The climate in Qatar, which could be a bit too hot in June and July, was cited as a reason to shift the tournament which will now begin on November 21 and run till December 18.

While this has sparked debates galore among fans and pundits alike, there are many who feels this could be a great movie.

One among them is Belgium manager Roberto Martinez. He feels the players who will be participating in the tournament will be fresher and at peak physical levels since the tournament will be held during the season rather than at the end of a season.

"I think this could be the best World Cup or international tournament that we have seen just because the physical level of the players will be at an optimum," Martinez told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Everyone will be within 1,000 playing minutes having been just a few weeks after the start of the season - this is the perfect moment for players to go and play for their national team," he added.

There have been claims of players being too tired in June and July at the end of a long season.

"There has always been a moan at international level that we always get the players when they are fatigued (after the end of the season)," he said.

Martinez feels this issue won't be a problem during Qatar 2022. Belgium have a strong team that features the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans. They are one of the contenders for the crown.

Martinez will be hoping a fresh set of players is exactly what they need to finally win an international trophy.