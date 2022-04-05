2022 World Cup in Qatar: Next phase of ticket sales start on Tuesday

The World Cup fever is well and truly on. After the draw on April 1, fans know who their favourite teams are going to play and when. The conversations are all about which team has got an easy or tough draw.

Fans are also searching for tickets to watch their favourite teams and stars in action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Two phases of ticket sales have already been completed, which saw huge demand. Those fans who are yet to get a ticket now have a chance to get a taste of the World Cup.

The next phase of tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday, April 5, from 12 noon Qatar time (2:30 pm IST).

The tickets will be on sale on FIFA's website from Tuesday till April 28 (12 noon Qatar time). This will be a random selection draw sales period.

Fans can apply for tickets during this time and will be notified if their application was successful after May 31. If their application is successful, fans will have to complete payment after confirmation.

There are four types of tickets available: Individual Match Tickets (IMTs), Supporter Tickets (STs), Conditional Supporter Tickets (CSTs) and Four-Stadium Ticket series (FSTs).

The first phase of ticket sales had seen FIFA sell around 800000 tickets. Indians were among fans who applied for most tickets, seventh among the top countries.

It must be noted that Qatar is closer to India and there is very good connectivity, leading to higher interest from Indian nationals.

The World Cup kicks off on November 21, 2022 and the final is scheduled for December 18, 2022.