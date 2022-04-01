Approximately 4147 days have passed since Qatar was awarded the hosting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The journey has certainly been eventful to say the least. From doubts being cast on whether the World Cup would take place in the Middle-Eastern nation to climate concerns to whether the infrastructure will be ready in time and several more.

But right now, the focus is on the World Cup draw on Friday, which would give fans an early glimpse of the football action they can expect at Qatar.

The final piece of the jigsaw, the World Cup draw, which would add structure to the biggest sporting extravaganza. Interestingly, the draw is being held on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, which is an important month for the Arab region as it prepares to host their first ever World Cup.

While all the talk about the Qatar World Cup was about its preparations, technology, stadiums and more, with the draw, the conversation will turn football-centric. There will be debates on which teams' road to the final is tougher, who is in the group of death and more.

With the draw set to take place on Monday, fans all over the world will be training their attention on Doha as well. Though two rounds of ticket sales have been completed, this is the chance for fans to know which team will end up playing when and against whom.

With more tickets up for grabs in the near future, the result of the World Cup draw will also influence future ticket-buying patterns and also shape the travel plans of those who have already bought tickets to Qatar 2022.

Not least since Portugal qualified for the World Cup earlier this week by beating North Macedonia in the final of their play-off path. And that result ensured Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Qatar and will contest what probably will be his final World Cup.

The Manchester United forward has fans all over the world who would be looking to get a chance to see him in action in Qatar.

The conversations around Qatar 2022 have already turned more football-centric and the draw on Friday will only help.

The world class stadiums, advanced cooling technology, compactness of the World Cup, the winter schedule and all such matters will take a backseat after the draw.

And with football taking centre-stage, the realisation that the 2022 World Cup is almost upon us dawns. Along with it, the excitement rises.