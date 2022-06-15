2022 U-17 Women's World Cup: Groups, schedule, kick-off times, final and everything you need to know
India is set to host a FIFA women's competition for the first time ever with the U-17 Women's World Cup.
The 2020 edition of the biennially youth tournament the was supposed to be hosted by India before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, India were appointed as hosts for the 2022 finals, making this the second FIFA competition to be hosted by the country.
As 16 teams battle for gold and glory, with excitement, chills and drama in the waiting, GOAL brings you all you need to know of the U-17 Women's World Cup.
When and where is 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup being held & at which stadiums?
The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India who will be hosting a FIFA women's tournament for the first time ever.
This will be the seventh edition of the tournament and will kick off on 11 October 2022 and will end with the final on 30 October 2022.
With Bhubhaneswar to host India's group games and Goa the semi-finals, the final will take place in Navi Mumbai. The quarter-final games will be shared between Goa and Navi Mumbai.
City
Stadium
Capacity
Bhubaneswar
Kalinga Stadium
15,000
Margao
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
19,000
Navi Mumbai
DY Patil Stadium
55,000
When and where is the draw for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup?
The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw will take place in Zurich on 24 June 2022.
Hosts India, and six countries - Brazil, Chile, China PR, Colombia, Japan and New Zealand - have been confirmed for the competition so far and will feature in the draw.
The remaining nine of the 16 teams to battle for gold in the tournament will qualify based on their performances in their respective continental competitions.
The format for the final tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, with the winner and runner-up in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.
Which teams have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?
India qualified as hosts, and the remaining 15 teams qualified based on their performances in their respective continental competitions.
The format for the final tournament will feature four groups of four teams each.
The winner and runner-up in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.
The full list of teams that have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup can be found below.
Team
Association
India
AFC
China PR
AFC
Japan
AFC
Morocco
CAF
Nigeria
CAF
Tanzania
CAF
Canada
CONCACAF
Mexico
CONCACAF
United States
CONCACAF
Brazil
CONMEBOL
Chile
CONMEBOL
Colombia
CONMEBOL
New Zealand
OFC
France
UEFA
Germany
UEFA
Spain
UEFA
What are the groups for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?
There will be 24 group games contested by the 16 teams over six matchdays stretched across eight days.
Each of the three venues will be hosting double headers in the group stage of the tournament as the participants await the results of the official draw in order to discover whom they are destined to start their campaign against.
Group A
Group B
India
B1
A2
B2
A3
B3
A4
B4
Group C
Group D
C1
D1
C2
D2
C3
D3
C4
D4
What are the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup fixtures & kick-off times?
The 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup is slated to kick off on October 11, with hosts India involved in the second game of the opening matchday at Bhubhaneswar.
After the group stage concludes on October 18, the quarter-finals take place on October 21 and 22 with double header fixtures, followed by both the semi-final ties on October 26 and the final on October 30 - soon after the third-place winner would be decided.
Date
Group
Fixture
Kick-off time (IST)
Venue
Oct 11
A
A3 vs A4
16:30
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 11
B
B3 vs B4
16:30
PJN Stadium
Oct 11
A
India vs A2
20:00
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 11
B
B1 vs B2
20:00
PJN Stadium
Oct 12
D
D3 vs D4
16:30
PJN Stadium
Oct 12
C
C3 vs C4
16:30
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 12
D
D1 vs D2
20:00
PJN Stadium
Oct 12
C
C1 vs C2
20:00
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 14
A
A4 vs A2
16:30
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 14
B
B4 vs B2
16:30
PJN Stadium
Oct 14
A
India vs A3
20:00
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 14
B
B1 vs B3
20:00
PJN Stadium
Oct 15
D
D4 vs D2
16:30
PJN Stadium
Oct 15
C
C4 vs C2
16:30
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 15
D
D1 vs D3
20:00
PJN Stadium
Oct 15
C
C1 vs C3
20:00
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 17
B
B2 vs B3
16:30
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 17
B
B4 vs B1
16:30
PJN Stadium
Oct 17
A
A4 vs India
20:00
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 17
A
A2 vs A3
20:00
PJN Stadium
Oct 18
C
C2 vs C3
16:30
PJN Stadium
Oct 18
C
C4 vs C1
16:30
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 18
D
D4 vs D1
20:00
PJN Stadium
Oct 18
D
D2 vs D3
20:00
DY Patil Stadium
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup previous winners
Year
Hosts
Winners
2008
New Zealand
North Korea
2010
Trinidad & Tobago
South Korea
2012
Azerbaijan
France
2014
Costa Rica
Japan
2016
Jordan
North Korea
2018
Uruguay
Spain
2022
India
TBC