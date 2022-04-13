2022 U-17 Women's World Cup: Bhubaneswar, Goa, Navi Mumbai to host finals, draw on June 24
The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is set to be hosted by India.
With the 2020 edition of the tournament cancelled, India were appointed as hosts for the 2022 finals of the U-17 World Cup, making this the second FIFA competition to be hosted by the country.
In 2017, India successfully hosted the men's U-17 World Cup which was clinched by England.
When and where will the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup take place?
The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India who will be hosting a FIFA women's tournament for the first time ever.
This will be the seventh edition of the tournament and will kick off on 11 October 2022 and will end with the final on 30 October 2022.
When and where is the draw for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup?
FIFA has announced via a statement released on Wednesday that the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw will take place in Zurich on 24 June 2022.
Hosts India, and six countries - Brazil, Chile, China PR, Colombia, Japan and New Zealand - have been confirmed for the competition so far and will feature in the draw.
The remaining nine of the 16 teams to battle for gold in the tournament will qualify based on their performances in their respective continental competitions.
The format for the final tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, with the winner and runner-up in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.
2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup host cities
The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was initially supposed to be played across five host cities. However, following the recent inspection by FIFA director of tournaments, Jaime Yarza, the number of venues was reduced to three. As such, the host cities for the tournament are:
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup previous winners
Year
Hosts
Winners
2008
New Zealand
North Korea
2010
Trinidad & Tobago
South Korea
2012
Azerbaijan
France
2014
Costa Rica
Japan
2016
Jordan
North Korea
2018
Uruguay
Spain
2022
India
TBC