2022 SAFF U-20 Championship: Participating teams, fixtures, table, top scorers, stadium, and all you need to know

The one stop guide for SAFF U-20 tournament

The 2022 SAFF U-20 is the fourth edition of the tournament which is organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

It was held for the first time in Nepal in 2015. India are the defending champions, while the Gorkhalis are the most successful team having won the competition on two occasions (2015, 2017).

It was organised as a U-18 tournament in the past two editions and for the first time in 2022, it is following the U-20 format.

Which are the participating teams in 2022 SAFF U-20?

  1. Bangladesh
  2. India
  3. Maldives
  4. Nepal
  5. Sri Lanka

SAFF U-20 Table

Team

Matches

Won

Drawn

Lost

GD

Points

Nepal

2

2

0

0

+7

6

Bangladesh

2

2

0

0

+2

6

India (H)

1

0

0

1

-1

0

Maldives

1

0

0

1

-4

0

Sri Lanka

2

0

0

2

-4

0

SAFF U-20 Fixtures, Venue, and Timings

Date

Fixture

Time

Venue

Result

July 25

Nepal vs Maldives

16:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

4-0

July 25

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

19:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

0-1

July 27

Bangladesh vs India

16:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

2-1

July 27

Sri Lanka vs Nepal

19:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

0-3

July 29

India vs Sri Lanka

16:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

July 29

Maldives vs Bangladesh

19:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

July 31

Maldives vs Sri Lanka

16:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

July 31

Nepal vs India

19:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

August 2

Bangladesh vs Nepal

16:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

August 2

India vs Maldives

19:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

When will the SAFF U-20 final take place?

The SAFF U-20 is set to take place on August 5, 2022. The top two teams will play each other for the ultimate prize.

Date

Fixture

Time

Venue

Results

August 5

1st vs 2nd

19:00

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Top Scorers of SAFF U-20

Name

Goals

Kritish Ratna Chhunju (Nepal)

2

Managya Nakarmi (Nepal)

2

Pias Ahmed Nova (Bangladesh)

2

