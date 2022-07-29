2022 SAFF U-20 Championship: Participating teams, fixtures, table, top scorers, stadium, and all you need to know

The 2022 SAFF U-20 is the fourth edition of the tournament which is organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).
It was held for the first time in Nepal in 2015. India are the defending champions, while the Gorkhalis are the most successful team having won the competition on two occasions (2015, 2017).
It was organised as a U-18 tournament in the past two editions and for the first time in 2022, it is following the U-20 format.
Which are the participating teams in 2022 SAFF U-20?
- Bangladesh
- India
- Maldives
- Nepal
- Sri Lanka
SAFF U-20 Table
Team
Matches
Won
Drawn
Lost
GD
Points
Nepal
2
2
0
0
+7
6
Bangladesh
2
2
0
0
+2
6
India (H)
1
0
0
1
-1
0
Maldives
1
0
0
1
-4
0
Sri Lanka
2
0
0
2
-4
0
SAFF U-20 Fixtures, Venue, and Timings
Date
Fixture
Time
Venue
Result
July 25
Nepal vs Maldives
16:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
4-0
July 25
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
19:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
0-1
July 27
Bangladesh vs India
16:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
2-1
July 27
Sri Lanka vs Nepal
19:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
0-3
July 29
India vs Sri Lanka
16:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
July 29
Maldives vs Bangladesh
19:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
July 31
Maldives vs Sri Lanka
16:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
July 31
Nepal vs India
19:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
August 2
Bangladesh vs Nepal
16:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
August 2
India vs Maldives
19:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
When will the SAFF U-20 final take place?
The SAFF U-20 is set to take place on August 5, 2022. The top two teams will play each other for the ultimate prize.
Date
Fixture
Time
Venue
Results
August 5
1st vs 2nd
19:00
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
Top Scorers of SAFF U-20
Name
Goals
Kritish Ratna Chhunju (Nepal)
2
Managya Nakarmi (Nepal)
2
Pias Ahmed Nova (Bangladesh)
2