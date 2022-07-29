2022 SAFF U-20 Championship: Participating teams, fixtures, table, top scorers, stadium, and all you need to know

The one stop guide for SAFF U-20 tournament

The 2022 SAFF U-20 is the fourth edition of the tournament which is organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

It was held for the first time in Nepal in 2015. India are the defending champions, while the Gorkhalis are the most successful team having won the competition on two occasions (2015, 2017).

It was organised as a U-18 tournament in the past two editions and for the first time in 2022, it is following the U-20 format.

Which are the participating teams in 2022 SAFF U-20?

Bangladesh India Maldives Nepal Sri Lanka

SAFF U-20 Table

Team Matches Won Drawn Lost GD Points Nepal 2 2 0 0 +7 6 Bangladesh 2 2 0 0 +2 6 India (H) 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Maldives 1 0 0 1 -4 0 Sri Lanka 2 0 0 2 -4 0

SAFF U-20 Fixtures, Venue, and Timings

Date Fixture Time Venue Result July 25 Nepal vs Maldives 16:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 4-0 July 25 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 19:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 0-1 July 27 Bangladesh vs India 16:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 2-1 July 27 Sri Lanka vs Nepal 19:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 0-3 July 29 India vs Sri Lanka 16:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar July 29 Maldives vs Bangladesh 19:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar July 31 Maldives vs Sri Lanka 16:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar July 31 Nepal vs India 19:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar August 2 Bangladesh vs Nepal 16:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar August 2 India vs Maldives 19:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

When will the SAFF U-20 final take place?

The SAFF U-20 is set to take place on August 5, 2022. The top two teams will play each other for the ultimate prize.

Date Fixture Time Venue Results August 5 1st vs 2nd 19:00 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Top Scorers of SAFF U-20